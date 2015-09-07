Bathroom shelving, although perhaps not the first thing on your to do list, is a huge factor in the design of your bathroom. Think of all the little bits and pieces you keep in your bathroom, there's always more than you think at first, and think; do you want them hidden away, or on display? This is the first thing to decide when choosing your bathroom shelving, either opting for in the open shelves or guarded cabinets.

Either way, bathroom designers can offer numerous intelligent ways to store your bathroom bits and bobs. From tall, open fronted cabinets to interestingly places exposed shelves, there is a storage method to suit your bathroom design. Here are ten examples and ideas to help inspire the best in your bathroom.