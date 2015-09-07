Bathroom shelving, although perhaps not the first thing on your to do list, is a huge factor in the design of your bathroom. Think of all the little bits and pieces you keep in your bathroom, there's always more than you think at first, and think; do you want them hidden away, or on display? This is the first thing to decide when choosing your bathroom shelving, either opting for in the open shelves or guarded cabinets.
Either way, bathroom designers can offer numerous intelligent ways to store your bathroom bits and bobs. From tall, open fronted cabinets to interestingly places exposed shelves, there is a storage method to suit your bathroom design. Here are ten examples and ideas to help inspire the best in your bathroom.
Exposed storage, if kept tidy enough, can be a a lovely fixture in your bathroom. There's lots of storage here; the tall shelving unit within reach of the bath and the long, wide shelves beneath the sinks. And because there's so much shelving space it's easy to keep your bathrooms bits and pieces neat, instead of cluttered together in overflowing piles.
These shelve recesses are perfect for smaller bathrooms, where there may not be quite enough space for the more luxurious shelves. But these recesses are practical and rather stylish too. They are a little bit different, with a definite quirky edge to them. And they're a great way to store your shower products. Instead of leaving them littered over the shower unit floor, you can keep them out of the way and safe from the soap bubbles.
This bathroom is stunning. The contemporary use of wooden flooring, shelving and feature walls really adds individual character to this room. The lighter wood of the floor contrasts the beautiful dark wood of the shelving unit and stark white of the porcelain bath. The shelving unit here is quite unique, with a long panel of wood sliding diagonally through the shelves, cutting them in two and creating separate shelves. This style fits perfectly with the minimalistic feel of the bathroom.
These shelf recesses are again perfect for the smaller bathroom. In addition, the light woodwork and cream paint works beautifully to maximise the space. Aside from this, these shelves are not used for practicality. Instead, they are home to a set of lovely potted plants, flowering with charming yellow blooms from the tops of their crisp, white pots.
This is another great way to utilise a small amount of space. This single shelf runs fully round the bathroom, surrounding the stand alone bath. Its dark wood stands out wonderfully against the darker beige of the walls and floor, giving the room an air of country chic. This little bathroom really makes the most of its smaller size, with extra shelving hidden in cabinets above the bath. The cabinet doors are made of mirror, to reflect back the room and make it seem larger. This is an ingenious way of making your room seem larger than it is.
These bathroom shelves are inspired by traditional, British country home traditions. The antlers suspending from the ceiling, fashioned to create a unique lighting fixture, is the truly unusual feature of this bathroom. The colour of the woods, too, is reminiscent of the British country home, where darker wood panelling is favoured. The shelving unit follows this trend, with the deep texture of the wood standing high and offering lots of storage space.
Orange may be an unusual colour for a bathroom, but here it certainly works—in a rather funky and futuristic way. The shelves here are blocked squares, attached to the wall on either side of the sink. Painted in both orange and white, these shelves offer an eclectic take on traditional bathroom shelving. These shelves are dynamic and make a statement; this is a fun bathroom, not afraid to take risks in its designs.
This is a very no nonsense way to store you bathroom towels. A lovely tiled sink unit such as this one can often have a shelf put in beneath it, utilising the space underneath the taps. It's a very discreet and simple solution to any storing problems you may have, particularly in a smaller bathroom. This design takes up no extra space, instead makes use of the forgotten corners of your bathroom.
This bathroom, at first glance, looks quite spacious. But on second glance it appears to be a smaller bathroom, but uses the space excellently. The design fits a smaller bathroom perfectly; light colours, good lighting, mirrors and clever storage. It perfectly utilises the methods of smart storage we have seen before, with the recess shelves behind the toilet—well lit to give an extra sense of space—and also storage under the sinks. The mirrors above the sinks are cabinet fronts; there's maybe even more storage than you need. The perfect bathroom storage for someone who really loves their bath towels.
This simple, minimal bathroom design is a breath of fresh air. The most simplistic shelving imaginable, yet the height of elegance; two beautiful, dark wood boards placed below a natural source of light and two mirror panels. These aren't the shelves to put your clutter on, these are shelves to show off and keep looking classy. The gorgeous glass sink highlights the sophistication of this lovely bathroom.