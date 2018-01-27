​10 designs that use neutral colour palettes to perfection

We have so many options in terms of colours: cool naturals, warm earth tones, soft and tranquil pastels… And not to hate on a specific area of the colour wheel, but the truth is that there is something irresistibly alluring about a neutral colour palette, turning even the smallest space into a grand design.

Yes, when it comes to giving a room (whether it’s a kitchen, living room, study or whatever) a soft and inviting look and feel, whites, off-whites, greys, browns and beiges are definitely the go-to options.

Not sure you agree with us? Simply scroll down and let these images speak for themselves…