​10 designs that use neutral colour palettes to perfection

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Дом в Сагаро, Испания, IND Archdesign IND Archdesign Mediterranean style living room
We have so many options in terms of colours: cool naturals, warm earth tones, soft and tranquil pastels… And not to hate on a specific area of the colour wheel, but the truth is that there is something irresistibly alluring about a neutral colour palette, turning even the smallest space into a grand design. 

Yes, when it comes to giving a room (whether it’s a kitchenliving roomstudy or whatever) a soft and inviting look and feel, whites, off-whites, greys, browns and beiges are definitely the go-to options.

Not sure you agree with us? Simply scroll down and let these images speak for themselves…

1. White, warm wood and aluminium combine to form a bright, cosy and inspiring space for this seductive kitchen.

Cavour | modern style, EF_Archidesign EF_Archidesign Modern kitchen
2. The same tones return to style up this sophisticated open-plan living- and dining room.

Private apartment in Milan CityLife complex, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
3. Even though very few hues are used, their combination is still super creative in this eye-catching bedroom.

Kinder- und Jugendmöbel für ein gesundes Raumklima , Allnatura Allnatura Nursery/kid's roomDesks & chairs
4. The fact that attractive designs are present (like that staircase or the coffee tables) enhances these neutral tones’ style power even more.

appartamento a rimini, bilune studio bilune studio Eclectic style living room
5. See how fabulously the warm earthy hues complement the monochrome-like design of this living room?

Casa Amalasunta, Ossigeno Architettura Ossigeno Architettura Mediterranean style living room
6. Of course neutral colours can also serve to contrast with brighter, more striking tones, as we can see in this exciting kitchen.

Kitchen and Lighting homify Modern kitchen
7. What do you get when you mix classic furniture with rustic/modern architecture, all coated in neutral tones? Supreme elegancy, that’s what!

UNIFAMILIAR CERVIA DE TER -GIRONA-, ARQ.TEC SURIS ASSOCIATS SLP ARQ.TEC SURIS ASSOCIATS SLP Mediterranean style living room
8. And when the right view is added, the tranquillity of the space is enhanced even more.

Дом в Сагаро, Испания, IND Archdesign IND Archdesign Mediterranean style living room
9. Never forget that fresh splashes of plants and flowers can be the ideal touches to complement those soft neutral hues.

piccoli escamotage in 70 mq, studio ferlazzo natoli studio ferlazzo natoli Minimalist living room
​10. The main advantage of a soft, neutral colour palette? Visual spaciousness, especially once natural light is added to the picture.

La casa di Marco e Sofia, Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modularis Progettazione e Arredo Modern dining room
Ever wondered what are the Best wall colours for small bedrooms? Only one way to find out…

10 IKEA-filled bedrooms you'll be inspired by
Where in your house would you like to add such a soft, neutral colour palette?

