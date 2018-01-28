​The Heathrow West house makeover

Our newest homify 360° comes from The Market Design & Build, who had the pleasure of giving a modern family home a makeover. This was achieved in the form of a rear extension and a dashing refurbishment to pull this abode into the stylish 21st century.
Let’s take a look at the oh-so inspiring end results.
Even from the exterior façade at the front, the house already catches the eye via its earthy hues and quaint patterns. And let’s not forget the charming touches that also introduce a lot of character, like the twin potted plants neatly framing the front door.
But what transpired at the back?
Coated in (very nearly) the same brick as the existing house, the modern extension flaunts its presence with pristine style. And even though we can catch a glimpse of the spacious interiors through those glass doors, we also need to take note of the super spacious terrace here at the back, which goes a long way in enhancing this family’s relaxing-and-socialising activities.
Through those bi-fold doors we travel to discover an amazing open-plan kitchen and dining room on the inside. Pretty patterned brick decorates the wall on opposite sides (one in warm earthy hues, the other in a cool and elegant grey). And there’s no shortage of natural light in this beauty – the glass doors and protruding skylight make sure of that!
Let’s scope out a few more images to truly get inspired by these interiors.
Next up to inspire you: A family home with a shocking interior.