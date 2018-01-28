Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The Heathrow West house makeover

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Our newest homify 360° comes from The Market Design & Build, who had the pleasure of giving a modern family home a makeover. This was achieved in the form of a rear extension and a dashing refurbishment to pull this abode into the stylish 21st century.

Let’s take a look at the oh-so inspiring end results.

Seen from the front

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Even from the exterior façade at the front, the house already catches the eye via its earthy hues and quaint patterns. And let’s not forget the charming touches that also introduce a lot of character, like the twin potted plants neatly framing the front door.

But what transpired at the back?

The new extension

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Coated in (very nearly) the same brick as the existing house, the modern extension flaunts its presence with pristine style. And even though we can catch a glimpse of the spacious interiors through those glass doors, we also need to take note of the super spacious terrace here at the back, which goes a long way in enhancing this family’s relaxing-and-socialising activities.

An open-plan delight

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Through those bi-fold doors we travel to discover an amazing open-plan kitchen and dining room on the inside. Pretty patterned brick decorates the wall on opposite sides (one in warm earthy hues, the other in a cool and elegant grey). And there’s no shortage of natural light in this beauty – the glass doors and protruding skylight make sure of that!

Let’s scope out a few more images to truly get inspired by these interiors.

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern dining room
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern kitchen
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern living room
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern bathroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern bathroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment, The Market Design & Build The Market Design & Build Modern style bedroom
The Market Design &amp; Build

Heathrow West House Rear Extension And Refurbishment

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

Next up to inspire you: A family home with a shocking interior.

​10 designs that use neutral colour palettes to perfection
Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks