Luxury home plans

'Home is where the heart is'. That's how the saying goes, right? And you deserve the best place for your heart to rest.
Luxury homes are a place for you to come to at the end of the day; to cast off your coat and throw yourself down on an expansive, cushioned couch. A luxury home means looking around and thinking—yes, this is the perfect place for me. But luxury can also mean grandeur; can mean a space lavished with elegant designs and fine furniture. In this ideabook there is a blend of these two ideas: the luxury of a homely home, and the luxury of sophisticated design. And don't let the content of the room get in the way of your design plans. Any space can be luxurious, whether it's the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or even the pantry. With a little inspiration any room can be showered in luxury.
This is a living room that will impress anyone who enters. Visitors, family, neighbours; there's no one that can step into this space and not be wowed by its design. The pure scale of the room is impressive; with its high ceiling, tall windows that encompass the back wall, the detailed cornicing and beautiful wooden floors. The furniture has been carefully picked to complement the blue of the walls; the dusty blue of the sofas and chairs slightly lighter than the walls.
Don't be afraid to add some luxury to your child's room; just because it may get a little messy doesn't mean it can't be luxurious. And for a child, this bedroom is practically a palace. The white and creams and shades of pink create a lovely atmosphere, one where your child will feel safe in, both awake and asleep. The bed sheets are absolutely adorable, with tiny pink flower prints winding along the duvet. The other touches of floral designs also work beautifully in this room, those on the rug in particular bringing an extra sense of warmth to the room.
A stunning, traditional office, this room is the ultimate work space. All that wood panelling, the leather armchair, the bookshelves lining the wall; who wouldn't feel like a real businessman working in here? There are so many things to love about this room, but the desk is definitely a favourite. Traditional wood, varnished to a beautiful shine, it is both functional and luxurious.
Why go on holiday when you have this bed?
This is that bed you see in the holiday brochures; the luxury, relaxation break on the coast of Spain or France, the country retreat in Italy or Greece. A four poster bed is guaranteed, every time, to bring that air of elegance and sophistication to a room. Here, with its white linen and breezy curtains, this bed takes luxury to the Mediterranean. The huge, open doors allow so much natural light into the room, which is a great way to fill your room with brightness and a sense of peace.
This glass conservatory is built onto a traditional log cabin, made from darker logs and russet tiles. Overlooking the charming little lake to the back of the cabin, this conservatory is a wonderful place for the family to relax in. With the sunlight streaming in through the glass and the quaint mottled green of the lake reflecting the rays, there could be nothing more pleasant than passing the summers here.
Now this is certainly something different. Not for every bathroom, but this bold wood carving suits the more contemporary bathroom, such as this one. It's a statement piece, and one that has paid off—it adds a wonderful vibrance to the space. The copper lining of the bath, too, is absolutely lovely. It's elegant and traditional, yet somehow manages to create a contemporary feel in the room. The use of multi-textures—the brass and the wood—really focuses the room with sophisticated style.
Nothing says luxury like a home cinema or media room; plushly furnished with a huge screen and surround sound.The sumptuous, cream leather sofas in this room also add to the lavish vibe. Dimmed mood lighting is perfect for this room, and the designer has got this aspect spot on with the fitted ceiling bulbs. You can really imagine yourself sitting in this room on any night of the week, entertaining or simply with family, just relaxing and enjoying a great movie.
This is an absolutely stunning terrace. Elegant, relaxing, and calm in atmosphere, you cannot fault its design. The sheer, white drapes along the back of the terrace, pulled into separate hanging panels, give the option of a little privacy, as well as looking simply divine. Matching white cushions and seating area give a lovely space for guests and family to soak up the atmosphere in. And the real highlight of this space; the rocking bed. Cushioned, comfortable and unique, it really fits in beautifully with the Mediterranean theme of the terrace. Its an exceptionally well detailed space as well, with charming little lights strung across the ceiling.
This is the luxury we all want in our homes; an indoor pool with a gorgeous view. The water is so beautiful and pristine that it reflects the scenery outside as if it were glass. The openness of this room is really what brings it to life, though; the surrounding views of the countryside entirely visible from the warmth of the water. Imagine: on a beautiful, spring morning, swimming a few lengths before breakfast, pausing for a moment at the end of your pool. Simply looking at that view, marvelling at the the country which surrounds your home.
A distinct and modern kitchen, this design certainly is bold. The shining copper curving across the ceiling brings with it an industrial vibe, as does the sleek black of the units below. The curves are not just for the copper, with the cabinets and worktops slinking through a 90 degree angle with elegance and grace. This is certainly a bold kitchen; one that oozes with contemporary luxury.