Luxury home plans

'Home is where the heart is'. That's how the saying goes, right? And you deserve the best place for your heart to rest.

Luxury homes are a place for you to come to at the end of the day; to cast off your coat and throw yourself down on an expansive, cushioned couch. A luxury home means looking around and thinking—yes, this is the perfect place for me. But luxury can also mean grandeur; can mean a space lavished with elegant designs and fine furniture. In this ideabook there is a blend of these two ideas: the luxury of a homely home, and the luxury of sophisticated design. And don't let the content of the room get in the way of your design plans. Any space can be luxurious, whether it's the bathroom, kitchen, bedroom or even the pantry. With a little inspiration any room can be showered in luxury.