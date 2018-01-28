​20 bedroom ideas to inspire your inner designer

Has it ever happened to you that you look around your bedroom and feel that there’s something missing? Something unique that pulls the entire room together? Something elegant and stylish?

If so, then consider today’s article tailor-made for you, as we are focusing on bringing beauty to the bedroom – that most private and intimate space in any home. Decorating the home is all about adding a personal touch to everything, and that is even more so when it comes to the bedroom, as it’s the one room in the house that belongs to YOU.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at these 20 super inspiring bedrooms and see how each and every detail (from the headboard and the rug to the bedside tables and lighting fixtures) come together to result in a most splendid design.