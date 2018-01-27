10 IKEA-filled bedrooms you'll be inspired by

If you want to give your home a stunning revamp but your budget is a little tight, IKEA is a great port of call for all your new furniture needs! Yes, you'll have to assemble it yourself, but as long as you add the right accessories, you can get a chic interior designer finish for a fraction of what you might expect to pay. The truly brilliant thing about IKEA furniture is that it works terrifically well in every room in your home, but we think that a modern bedroom looks particularly well thought out with a sprinkling of flat-pack furniture in place. Come and take a look at some of our favourite IKEA-filled bedrooms, to see how lovely there are, for yourself!
Don't you agree that this HEMNES daybed is a terrific way to transform a spare bedroom that isn't exactly drowning in space? A great little sofa during the day and easily transformed for overnight guests, the integrated drawers make for a neat and tidy room and look at that classic styling! Great for any type of home!
IKEA furniture isn't just great for grown-up bedrooms, as this cute little HENVISK crib proves! It can be exceptionally expensive to kit out a new nursery of child's bedroom, but IKEA makes the process far more cost-effective, without losing anything in terms of pretty design.
If you liked the HEMNES daybed but wanted to think about installing one as a piece of main bedroom furniture, it would be great for any teenager's space. Comfortable and just the right amount of funky, it will appeal to any teens that want their bedroom to transcend the 'totally uncool' wider home design!
IKEA really excel at creating incredible solutions-fuelled furniture and this STUVA home office mets bed is amazing! A snug bunkbed on top and a study area underneath, it will help you to get the most bang for your buck, regardless of how large or small your kid's bedroom is! Plus, look at all the integrated storage!
If you're not totally redesigning a bedroom but rather looking to amplify how pretty one already is, all you need are a few choice accessories from IKEA! A pretty little stool, a faux sheepskin rug and a large funky lamp have all totally transformed an otherwise fairly plain space! And with such a small budget!
Anybody that loves IKEA knows that the POÄNG chair is a staple and best-selling item and we think you can see exactly why, here! The minimalist design and comfortable functionality makes for a timeless addition to any bedroom and adds such a wonderful extra relaxation area and intimate setting.
LACK side tables are one of the most cost-effective items available at IKEA but they are lacking nothing in terms of style and charm! Simple, sweet and a brilliant alternative to standard bedside tables, who would have ever thought that a £5 piece of furniture could look so good?
PAX wardrobes are simple and sleek, which makes them either the perfect addition for a modern bedroom or a great basis for adding personal touches! Decals are the obvious choice for adding some flair as they are cheap to buy, easy to apply and can be removed without leaving any damage.
KALLAX units are generally favoured by people that have a lot of books or records to store but look how great they look as bedroom storage as well! Fabric pull-out drawers offer such a sweet way to hide away toys in a nursery and, if you lay a KALLAX on its side, you have a perfect little room divide as well!
Let's never forget that IKEA is a Swedish company and as such, the furniture on offer naturally lends itself to a very pretty and fresh aesthetic. Here, we can see a GULLIVER daybed that makes great use of the space and in a little one's room, adds a touch of grown-up styling too.
For more IKEA inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: IKEA furniture hacks.