5 wardrobe season change errors to avoid at all cost

As the seasons change, you need to update and organise your wardrobe accordingly, but there are a number of errors that you really need to avoid! Any professional cleaner would be able to sort your clothes out in a jiffy, but when you're determined to have a bash at it yourself, you really need to work with some guidelines in mind! If you don't want to risk your beautiful bedroom getting overrun with last seasons clothes, you are going to need to avoid the potential pitfalls, so let's jump in and get started, as spring is just around the corner!
Washing, pressing and folding your clothes before you need to pack them away into storage is a great idea, as they will be fresh and ready to wear when they are needed again. If you stash them away with dirt and creases in place, you'll have a whole lot of laundry to do before you can slip your clothes on next season!
We know that the idea of having a huge wardrobe cull and clear out can be daunting, but the longer you put it off, the worse it will seem. Instead, plan a day when you can pop some music on and relax into the task. Don't forget to get some sturdy rubbish bags in too, so you can easily create donate and throw out piles!
We all have those certain items of clothing that tug at our heartstrings and never seem to get thrown away, but it's time to be ruthless! Do you really want to be storing the same old garments every year, when you know that there is no way that you'll ever wear them again? How about using this rule of thumb: if you haven't worn it in the last year, it's time to say goodbye to it.
It's a great idea to pack all your unseasonal clothing away, so as to free up space in your closet and minimise the ceasing potential of your favourite items, but don;t forget to properly set up your wardrobe to actually work for you! We're talking about installing cubbies, drawers and shelves, so that you can really tailor your storage to the items you have the most of. It just makes good sense, otherwise your clothes will start spilling out into other parts of your home, such as guest bedrooms.
Finally, you absolutely must avoid being negligent with the closet space that you have available. This walk-in wardrobe is a great example of what we mean, as an awkwardly shaped space has been fitted out with custom carpentry, in a bid to maximise the storage! Plus, the more storage you have, the less you might need to commit to seasonal storage, and it never hurts to have a couple of sweaters and cardigans to hand in summer!
