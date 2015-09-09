Designing your home office doesn't have to be a chore. Start with the basics; the desk, the chair, the bookshelves, some storage space. Then go from here, and don't be afraid to get creative. You spend a lot of time in your home office, maybe even the classic five days a week, 9-5, or possibly even more. This is why it's so important to have a home office you genuinely enjoy spending time in. Six or seven hours a day in an office which depresses you or doesn't inspire you can be an absolute drag, a real drain on your morality.

So to help inspire you designing the office of your dreams, here are ten wonderful interior office solutions. Each one uses creative design in its own way, and it could be easy to blend two or three of them together into one, magnificent interior office solution.