A modern apartment that's shabby chic at heart

Homes that are a monument to design juxtaposition always fascinate us and today, we've found an incredibly unusual yet beautiful property to show you. At first glance, you assume that you are in a very contemporary home, but the décor is something more aligned with country styling, thanks to a host of shabby chic touches and finishing touches. The talented interior designer that decided to create a more striking and unexpected aesthetic here was clearly inspired and not afraid to take a few chances, which has resulted in a home that simply dazzles. Come with us now and we'll show you!
So you see what we meant now, about a modern space being finished with shabby chic touches, right? While the sleek white walls and open-plan design here are effortlessly cool and sophisticated, it's the use of natural materials, such as linen, aged wood and rustic stone that are creating a neutral haven that is filled with character.
This modern dining area really is something else! We don't quite know how the designer managed it, but there are seriously minimalist overtones in place, despite a number of pretty accessories being on display. Perhaps it's the large distressed farmhouse table that is creating the look and feel of an unfussy space, or the sleek chair covers. Whatever it is, we can't overlook how brilliant the mirror looks, as it mimics an extra window and keeps the entire area so bright and fresh.
You probably know by now that we are always fascinated by kitchens that have sought to make style just as key as function and you really can't deny that ethos here!The handleless cabinets have a smooth and pared back look, lending a little industrial elegance to the room, but then those flagstone floor tiles and the simple dining furniture add in a little of the shabbiness that has worked so well elsewhere. The lighting is what really transforms this room, as without such focussed illumination it could have been a touch dark here, but instead, it's so dazzling!
We absolutely couldn't not show you this phenomenal snapshot that, we think, adds the modernity and contemporary cool back into this home. The symmetrical corridors, leading off from a gorgeous central living room, have such a magnetic draw and having ben so expertly sculpted and decorated, they beckon you through to explore the rest of the house, don't you agree?
It's a good job that we don't have a master bedroom as beautiful as this one, as we'd probably end up taking way too much time off work, just to relax! Again, the lighting here is absolutely on point, but it's the use of cool, sleek silver accessories that have added a new level of contemporary beauty here. Plus, can we enjoy the carpet please? It looks like velour! WOW!
We are often prepared for a touch of bathroom disappointment but there was no chance of that being realised here! Instead of the usual messy, toiletries-filled spaces that we see, this is a haven of organisation, clever storage and tactile modern lines that fascinate us! We actually feel cleaner and fresher for having just looked at this bathroom, so imagine being able to use it!
Now here's a transitional area that we can take a lot of inspiration from! What could have been a boring corridor with little to no light is as vibrant as any of the other rooms. Inset ceiling lighting is working wonders to brighten up the hallway and with mirrors on the wall, there's no fear of a dingy aesthetic creeping in and ruining the balancing act of shabby chic meets ultra contemporary!
