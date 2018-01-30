A Victorian terrace with a difference!

When we first saw this striking and traditional Victorian terrace home, we assumed that the interior would be a cacophony of period features, heritage colours and simple elegance, but boy were we wrong! While there is no denying that the aesthetic and ambiance of the interior here is utterly magical, it's also terrifically surprising, as an understated living room leads through to what we can only describe as a breathtaking open-plan space at the rear! We don't want to give too much away, as the pictures will say so much more than we can, but let's just say that there's a good chance that you'll be racing to get your chosen architect on the phone, once you've seen everything that this house has to offer!
What is it about traditional British terrace houses that make them so magnetic? The beautiful window and door trims? The statuesque proportions? Whatever it is, this one is a classic example of traditional terrace beauty, but there is something hiding away inside that will really alter your perception!
Ok, so we might be putting off showing you the really shocking part of this home, but you can't say that you don't find this living room charming and pretty, can you? Grey walls, natural wood flooring and a lovely period fireplace keep the heritage of the house well and truly alive and also offer a fabulous contrast for some of the more… modern touches.
From the traditional décor of the living room, we come to this lovely bathroom that has a little heritage working alongside more modern motifs as well. Decorative floor tiles and a rolltop bath make for a lovely glimpse into the past, but a wonderfully minimalist shower and understated wall tiles create a perfect balance of old and new. That really does sum up this whole home, as you're about to discover!
Well, here it is! At the rear of this terrific terrace is a totally new and incredible open-plan kitchen extension that has made us desperate to find a similar property to modernise! Complete with a dramatic roof lantern to draw in a wealth of sunlight, this wonderfully modern extension still has some traditional touches, such as a comfortable sofa and exposed brick wall that really help to bring the whole build together. What we really like here is the small yet perfectly functional kitchen that is set back, to allow for a comfortable and sociable communal area to be exploited to the full.
Bi-folding doors really were the only choice for the rear of this extension, as they bring in a lot of light but can also be opened up fully, to create a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor spaces. The patio offers a charming extra dining space, for when the weather allows for al fresco mealtimes and really makes the most of the precious private garden too.
We really like the commitment to quality here, as it would have been so easy to focus all available resources purely on the interior. By taking the time to complete a simple landscaping project, the neat and orderly feel of the interior design scheme has been drawn outside and allows for a stylish, secluded and sun-drenched little haven!
