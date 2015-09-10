Outdoor wall light ideas

So you've had a beautiful day out in the garden, soaking up the sunshine and enjoying warmth on your face. The flowers which you've carefully tended to all summer are in bloom and the grass is a flawless green. But then the sun sets, and although it's a little colder a light jacket will do nicely. But there's no point in sitting in the dark; unable to enjoy your glorious garden or see the faces of your guests and family. Here's where outside wall light come in handy.

Don't let your garden day end with the setting sun; just because the natural light has disappeared doesn't mean you have to go inside to your electric bulbs. Bring the bulbs outside, and fit them stylishly into your garden design. Outside wall lights can work in almost any garden design, and will let you continue your garden parties late into the night.