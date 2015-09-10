Outdoor wall light ideas

So you've had a beautiful day out in the garden, soaking up the sunshine and enjoying warmth on your face. The flowers which you've carefully tended to all summer are in bloom and the grass is a flawless green. But then the sun sets, and although it's a little colder a light jacket will do nicely. But there's no point in sitting in the dark; unable to enjoy your glorious garden or see the faces of your guests and family. Here's where outside wall light come in handy.
Don't let your garden day end with the setting sun; just because the natural light has disappeared doesn't mean you have to go inside to your electric bulbs. Bring the bulbs outside, and fit them stylishly into your garden design. Outside wall lights can work in almost any garden design, and will let you continue your garden parties late into the night.
These walls lights shine down from the timber wall at the back of the garden, illuminating the grain of the wood and down into the lush plants. The garden's hot pink accent colour will really come up shining with these lights reflecting on them, electric light causing the fuchsia tones to pulse with vibrancy. And it's a beautiful garden to sit in, whether night or day. Its comfortable, cushioned seating area is ideal for entertaining or simply relaxing on.
Mood lighting is still relevant in your garden. These outside wall lights are attached to the outside garden wall, bulbs directed downwards to spill their light directly below. The single beams cast a singular light toward the ground, leaving the rest of the wall in the murky depths of night. Lights like these are wonderful for creating a more chic and refined atmosphere in your garden; less is more.
Outside wall lights come in so many shapes, sizes and designs, so how to decide which is right for you? When in doubt, simple lights like these are a great option to go for. They are effective and attractive. Here, they are attached to the wall of an extension, lighting not only the patio area in front of the French doors, but will also softly illuminate the interior of the extension itself; the idea mood lighting, along with a few candles.
Now these lights are something a little different; funky, fresh and unique. The vibrancy of fluorescent lights can bring to an area is underrated, so give them a chance and consider fluorescent lighting in your outside seating area. Here there are two fun sets of lights; the first, the beating red of the outside wall lights placed above the French door and dining table. The second, and a definite favourite, are the long purple lights attached to the ceiling. The purple runs in three thin stripes along the ceiling, casting unconventional light downward.
These traditional outside wall lights work wonderfully in almost any setting, particularly the more classic or minimal gardens. Attached to the extension wall, these lamps jut out ever so slightly, shining their light out and over the garden dining area and patio. Three lights, one to either side of the doors and one above, is ideal for a patio this size, as the light reaches just far enough without being overly bright.
This log cabin has a similar outside wall lighting design as the last property. Three lights placed strategically across the back wall of the house; one on the left, one on the right and one in the middle. Here it's easier to see how bright these lights are, with the addition of the indoor lights also illuminating the outside decking area. This lighting design is so versatile, as we have seen it works in not only the traditional home garden, but also here in a more remote area, where cosy log cabins and earthy forest smells are a reality.
Outside walls lights aren't confined to gardens and patios. They are perfect over gateways or guarding the entrance into your home. Two beautiful lantern lamps flank this elegant iron gateway, a truly impressive entrance to a fabulous home. The gorgeous black iron of these lanterns contrasts the light brick of the wall, giving a statement of elegance and chic design.
Outdoor wall lights have been utilised fully in this charming villa home. They completely surround the house, making it visible for miles around. And it words so well; such a stunning home, why not show it off to its full? The lights are placed at several different points around the house, on the walls of the building itself, as well as the decorative archways at the front of the villa.
This single light illuminates the whole patio area, casting a soft glow across the comfortable seating space. Attached to an exposed brick wall, the light reflects beautifully across the russet tones of the brick. In the far back of the garden there are also wall lights, shining over orange blocked walls. These lights draw attention to the shock of orange submerged amongst the lush greenery, creating a lovely contrast.
OK this is a bit of a cheat, but outside wall lighting does not have to always mean bulbs and lighting fixtures. Reform Architects have built this beautiful boat pavilion in rural Berkshire with a charming view over the River Thames. It's unapologetically modern, and absolutely inspired. It offers a gorgeous view over the river and is an ideal place to unwind and enjoy the products of your labour. And who needs electric lights when your walls are glass? Sunlight will filter in through the day, and when the moonlight isn't quite adequate, simply bring some lamps inside with you.