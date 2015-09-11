Ten garden lamp posts

Garden lamp posts are still just that little bit different; an almost unique way of lighting your garden. What's wonderful about them is they are totally unrestricted. You can place garden lamp posts anywhere in your garden, not just by the patio or the outdoor dining area. They don't need to be attached to a wall or close to a building, they can illuminate any corner of your garden. A particularly lovely way of using them is to line a a pathway that meanders through the garden itself. There's nothing more charming than walking through your garden in the evening, lights illuminating your way as the shadows lengthen around you.

And they're so incredibly versatile. Lamp posts can be traditional, eclectic, contemporary or rustic. Whatever your style of garden, you're guaranteed to find garden lamp posts to fit your design. To help you choose which is best for you, here are ten ideas to inspire your garden design.