​Fabulous floors for your home’s entrance

Question: which area in your house has the most traffic? Although nobody will blame you for mentioning rooms like the bathroom or kitchen, those answers aren’t correct. Nope, for it’s the entryway which suffers the most!

With that being said, one cannot just shrug and let it go, for the entryway also plays a huge part when it comes to first impressions.

So, don’t ignore that trampled-to-death welcome mat laying in front of your door; let’s take a look at some other prime options that can result in a much more practical (and, in turn, a much more stylish) welcoming area leading guests into your home.