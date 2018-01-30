Your browser is out-of-date.

​The Surrey home that got a stunning renovation

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
London-based designers Model Projects Ltd are in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one focuses on a whole-house renovation implemented on an existing family home in Cheam, Surrey.

It all started when a couple purchased the 1960s detached house, which they wanted to renovate and modernise to create their family home. This architecturally designed house has been modernised in the past, with large open rooms, large glazing and a modern feel of its time. The general form and style of the house was unique, yet the house required modern updating to make it suitable (and adequately stylish) for the 21st century. 

The end result? A complete renovation and decoration project inside and out, including new windows, doors and updated services. 

Let’s get inspired…

Old meets new

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
One of the main challenges that was faced was to ensure the design of the new extension (at the rear) matched that of the original form. This was achieved by a continuation of the existing roof design and incorporating matching tiles.  

A mixture of full-height sliding doors and fixed windows were used in the design to maximise natural daylight, not to mention usher in eye-catching views of the back garden.

The open-plan family room

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen
The aim of the design for the ground floor was to create a large open-plan kitchen, dining- and family space that leads out onto the rear garden. This was accomplished with the design of a single-storey infill extension and reconfiguration the internal walls.

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern living room
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern kitchen
More light

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern style bedroom
Another key aspect of the design was the conversion of the existing loft space. The property already benefited from a large internal ridge height and the main roof had an extremely steep slope to the rear, which meant the addition of dormer windows was not compulsory (this would only distract from the original style and appearance).

Instead, large rooflights were into the roof to allow natural daylight and ventilation. 

Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this home’s stylish new look, both inside and out.

Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern style bedroom
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern bathroom
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
Whole House Renovation, Cheam, Surrey , Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Modern houses
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

