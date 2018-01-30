​The Surrey home that got a stunning renovation

London-based designers Model Projects Ltd are in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one focuses on a whole-house renovation implemented on an existing family home in Cheam, Surrey.

It all started when a couple purchased the 1960s detached house, which they wanted to renovate and modernise to create their family home. This architecturally designed house has been modernised in the past, with large open rooms, large glazing and a modern feel of its time. The general form and style of the house was unique, yet the house required modern updating to make it suitable (and adequately stylish) for the 21st century.

The end result? A complete renovation and decoration project inside and out, including new windows, doors and updated services.

Let’s get inspired…