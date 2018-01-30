​The Surrey home that got a stunning renovation

London-based designers Model Projects Ltd are in charge of our newest homify 360° discovery, and this one focuses on a whole-house renovation implemented on an existing family home in Cheam, Surrey.
It all started when a couple purchased the 1960s detached house, which they wanted to renovate and modernise to create their family home. This architecturally designed house has been modernised in the past, with large open rooms, large glazing and a modern feel of its time. The general form and style of the house was unique, yet the house required modern updating to make it suitable (and adequately stylish) for the 21st century.
The end result? A complete renovation and decoration project inside and out, including new windows, doors and updated services.
Let’s get inspired…
One of the main challenges that was faced was to ensure the design of the new extension (at the rear) matched that of the original form. This was achieved by a continuation of the existing roof design and incorporating matching tiles.
A mixture of full-height sliding doors and fixed windows were used in the design to maximise natural daylight, not to mention usher in eye-catching views of the back garden.
The aim of the design for the ground floor was to create a large open-plan kitchen, dining- and family space that leads out onto the rear garden. This was accomplished with the design of a single-storey infill extension and reconfiguration the internal walls.
Another key aspect of the design was the conversion of the existing loft space. The property already benefited from a large internal ridge height and the main roof had an extremely steep slope to the rear, which meant the addition of dormer windows was not compulsory (this would only distract from the original style and appearance).
Instead, large rooflights were into the roof to allow natural daylight and ventilation.
Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this home’s stylish new look, both inside and out.
For more eye-catching designs, let’s discover The gorgeous kitchen design of Downley House.