Your recipe for designing a tasty kitchen

The kitchen is the most deliciously warm space in our home. However, to enjoy it to the fullest we need to design it to match our taste. Much like baking a cake. We will follow a step-by-step recipe, created by professionals, whilst mixing in our own experience, instinct and ingenuity to serve up a wonderful kitchen.

Sometimes finding the guide to build the perfect kitchen can be as elusive as getting your hands on one of Grandma's secret apple pie recipes. This is where we can help! We present you with the process to create your ideal kitchen from scratch and you'll only need six ingredients: budget, outline, colours, storage, materials and decoration.

Get your aprons ready, take notes and, as always, be inspired!