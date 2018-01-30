​The super elegant interiors of a Milan apartment

Milan is known as the capital of design, and today we travel to this unique destination for our homify 360° discovery. Courtesy of architectural firm STUDIO MARCO PIVA comes one fascinating look at an interior design project that knows perfectly how to combine materials, hues, textures, furnishings and décor items to achieve an elegant (yet not too lavish) style.
And let’s not overlook the breathtaking city views streaming indoors…
An open-plan layout seamlessly combines the living room and dining area, with both spaces perfectly flaunting the modern style. However, it’s the living room’s lighting fixture, that exquisite chandelier dangling above the coffee table, that has us transfixed.
Over in the modern/contemporary kitchen we locate a second (albeit smaller, more informal) dining space, although in terms of style, this area definitely knows how to show off its best side.
And thanks to the various stainless steel surfaces and incoming natural light, this area gets to dazzle and shine all day long.
‘Harmony’ seems to have been the keyword when designing the master bedroom, based on the neutral colours, soft patterns and textures, and the layered textiles ensuring a soft and inviting ambience.
Feeling inspired yet? Let’s explore this top-quality apartment some more!