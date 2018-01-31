​7 ways to enjoy a more comfortable home

Clean up your room; wash the dishes; change the light bulb in the hallway – these are phrases uttered in just about every household in the world on a daily basis. And although a lot of us have become like robots in terms of just doing actions for the sake of doing them (whether it requires tidying up the living room, re-arranging the furniture in the dining room, or ensuring there are enough storage areas in the kitchen), we here at homify have stopped to ask the question: Why do we need to do all these things?

And we’ve come up with no less than 7 answers…