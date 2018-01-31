Your browser is out-of-date.

​7 ways to enjoy a more comfortable home

​7 ways to enjoy a more comfortable home
Villa sul lago di Como, Studio Marco Piva Studio Marco Piva Modern living room
Clean up your room; wash the dishes; change the light bulb in the hallway – these are phrases uttered in just about every household in the world on a daily basis. And although a lot of us have become like robots in terms of just doing actions for the sake of doing them (whether it requires tidying up the living room, re-arranging the furniture in the dining room, or ensuring there are enough storage areas in the kitchen), we here at homify have stopped to ask the question: Why do we need to do all these things?

And we’ve come up with no less than 7 answers…

1. A clean and open space (like an entryway) is safer, as there are no tripping hazards or other elements that can facilitate an accident.

2. Clever distribution of storage areas (books over here, kitchen goodies over there) makes for a more comfortable and user-friendly experience inside the home.

3. Comfort is key, which means clever planning in terms of materials for furnishings and décor.

4. Every single element needs to have a purpose, otherwise it just uses up valuable space. Less is more, as they say.

5. If it takes too long to get from one room/action to the other, you may want to rethink your furniture layouts or the amount of décor you have in your way.

6. Remember that lighting is not just so you can see – it adds to a room’s décor and, thus, your home’s ambience.

​7. The secret to a comfortable living environment is optimum organisation, like this dressing room with everything neatly packed/stored and no clutter anywhere.

And here’s the perfect opportunity to present to you this Simple home cleaning schedule.

​The super elegant interiors of a Milan apartment
Any other reasons why a house needs to be spick and span? Share with us...

