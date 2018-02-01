Your browser is out-of-date.

Make Sure to Have This 8 Pieces for Your Foyer to Stand Out

Johannes van Graan
Kensington Basement Refurbishment, Timothy James Interiors Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
Want to make a beautiful first impression? Although a neat front garden and beautiful façade will help, you need to put a little more energy into your entryway/foyer, as that’s the first indoor space guests get to see of your home. And even though we are not supposed to judge a book by its cover, many people will look to your entryway to get an idea of what the rest of your home (and your commitment to neatness and style) looks like…

1. Trunks, crates or stylish boxes to introduce a unique character while also helping out with storage.

Andar Modelo - Oeiras, Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Traço Magenta - Design de Interiores Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Traço Magenta—Design de Interiores

2. A mirror to add visual spaciousness and help bounce light around.

Hallway with eclectic furnishings and herringbone wood floor Timothy James Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White woodfloor,hallway,eclectic
Timothy James Interiors

Hallway with eclectic furnishings and herringbone wood floor

3. If you have the legroom, a simple little seating spot (stool, bench, tub chair, whatever fits the design) can be both practical and pretty.

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

4. These simple wall knobs help when it comes to hanging coats and hats, yet also make for unique décor wall pieces.

Wharf Road, Islington, Patience Designs Studio Ltd Patience Designs Studio Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Patience Designs Studio Ltd

Wharf Road, Islington

5. Ensure you have at least one piece that stands out, whether it’s a photo frame in a bright colour or an ottoman with striking patterns.

Apartamento Graça, Espaço Mínimo Espaço Mínimo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Espaço Mínimo

6. Rugs are perfect for a soft underfoot sensation, stopping some of the dirt tracked indoors, and adding a touch of colour/pattern to the space.

KEFIR HOME, IK-architects IK-architects Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
IK-architects

7. A piece made from wood, whether it’s a credenza, a bench or a small potter, as wood ensures a homey, natural and warm touch.

Entrance hall Katie Malik Interiors Modern corridor, hallway & stairs entrance hall,bench,console table
Katie Malik Interiors

Entrance hall

8. Something fresh from your garden or the local nursery, as potted plants and flowers help to cleanse the air.

homify Modern living room
homify

Speaking of first impressions, take a look at these Inspirational front garden designs.

What other items, in your opinion, can make all the difference to a brilliantly designed entryway?

