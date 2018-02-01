​5 Feng Shui tips to cleanse your home of negative energy

Heard of Feng Shui? Most people have! It’s that ancient Chinese belief system with prescribed guidelines for placing furniture, appliances and accessories in a certain way to enable the flow of energy in a space, like the home. It is based on the belief that energy not only influences the house and the environment, but also the lives of the people who reside in it.

Sounds interesting, right? Well, whether you put stock into this or not, you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty interesting reading – and the fact that it’s a system designed to help you get the most out of your furnishings and décor is just great!

So, with beautiful and practical layouts in mind (and keeping negative energy out of your life), let’s continue…