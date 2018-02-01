​5 Feng Shui tips to cleanse your home of negative energy

Heard of Feng Shui? Most people have! It’s that ancient Chinese belief system with prescribed guidelines for placing furniture, appliances and accessories in a certain way to enable the flow of energy in a space, like the home. It is based on the belief that energy not only influences the house and the environment, but also the lives of the people who reside in it.
Sounds interesting, right? Well, whether you put stock into this or not, you can’t deny that it makes for some pretty interesting reading – and the fact that it’s a system designed to help you get the most out of your furnishings and décor is just great!
So, with beautiful and practical layouts in mind (and keeping negative energy out of your life), let’s continue…
Negative energy tends to find its way into people’s lives, like envious friends being invited into our homes. So, the next time you arrange a simple get-together with friends and/or colleagues, ensure you have lavender flowers in your space, either planted in pots or placed in vases, as this helps to harmonize the negativity by spreading spiritual energy. It also helps people struggling with low spirits.
It is very important to know where to place the fan in a room, because it can enhance the flow of chi or good energy in your home. Ceiling or pedestal fans result in wind (moving air), but they should be placed at the right height so that they can be more effective as a Feng Shui remedy and surround your home environment with good energy.
Agate, a natural stone, is believed to have protective powers. It has medicinal properties that help to promote internal stability, composure and maturity. Additionally, it provides professional support, as it stabilizes the imagination and inspiration of artists, besides protecting the personal safety of workers, cooks and bakers. And did you know it’s even used by builders and construction workers as protection against falling objects?
No, it’s not for warding off vampires, but garlic does represent goodness – the abundance that comes from the earth. Plus it makes for some pretty tasty cooking in the kitchen, so two birds with one stone! According to Feng Shui, garlic will not only remove the envy created in a home by a stranger or guest, but also remove negative feelings inside each member of the household.
Wind chimes or tubular metal bells that create a harmonic and melodious sound are an excellent weapon to activate prosperity. It is beneficial to activate this energy at least once a month, so if your bells aren’t ringing due to natural winds, give them a little tug yourself.
