10 contemporary kitchen colour schemes to think about

It seems like a lifetime ago that kitchens generally only came in a handful of colours and styles, because the way people are choosing to decorate them now are as varied and exciting as the human mind will allow. If you asked a creative kitchen planner to give you an overview of which colour schemes could work in a modern kitchen setting, they'd tell you that there are far too many possibilities to list them all, which is why we thought it might be fun to show you a few now, to get your started on your daring kitchen design journey. Regardless of whether you have a sleek penthouse apartment or traditional family home, we think you'll see the inherent beauty, fun and suitability of all of these vibrant schemes, so let's get started!
With turquoise on the walls and white cabinets, you get a beautifully fresh and vibrant look that could be adapted to have almost retro implications, should you wish to mix things up a little. This scheme really is a great example of how you can make plain white cabinets really pop.
How about a little tradition with a twist? Choosing Shaker cabinets finished in baby blue creates such a pretty focal point and is so effortlessly balanced out with a chunky natural wood countertop. Stainless steel appliances add in just the right amount of contemporary chic too.
Cool, crisp concrete has wonderfully industrial and modern overtones, but add in some soft birch wood and suddenly, you have Scandinavian kitchen design that looks to have been beamed in from the future! Bright, welcoming and unusual, this scheme really accepts piquant slices of accent colour as well.
Zingy! Citrus tones always seem to work fantastically well in a kitchen, as they have connotations of sharpness and hygiene! Here, we think the bright green splashback has added a wealth of vibrancy and charm, not to mention serious personality! Just imagine adding some green tea towels too, to really heighten the look.
Teal is fabulous, as it carefully treads the line between a traditional green and a contemporary blue. Mix it with whitewashed wood and the effect is dazzling! Textures and hues simply contrast with each other, yet complement at the same time and your space will never date.
It takes a bold visionary to be able to envisage black working well in their kitchen, but we really do encourage you to dig deeper and give it a try! If you add in some bright white as a contrast, it will showcase your grasp on contemporary design trends even more. Plus, black cabinets are, apparently, going to be very popular in 2018!
The cool smoothness of marble makes the perfect companion for warm, tactile natural wood and together, the finished aesthetic is exceptionally unusual. Is it old fashioned, contemporary or simply eclectic? Who can tell, but what we DO know is that it's phenomenal.
If you were teetering on the edge with turquoise and teal, perhaps something a little more defined could be for you? Sea blue walls with white cabinets and a natural wood counter will offer up a wonderfully modern yet nicely nautical kitchen aesthetic that will lend itself to a few traditional touches too, such as a butler sink! Any house could make this scheme pop!
Beige might sound like a safe bet, colour scheme-wise, but contrast it with some seriously striking stainless steel accessories and appliances and it transforms into the most adaptable of neutral hues that radiates out a charm all of its own. It's shocking how classic and contemporary it looks, all at once!
Finally, we thought it might be fun to add a little pattern into the mix! Gloss pastel blue cabinets would have looked incredible on their own, but complement them with mosaic colour-matched floor tiles and the whole look really comes together. We bet you've never thought of pastel hues as daringly modern before now!
We hope you enjoyed ten of the best contemporary kitchen colour schemes. But this list truly would not be complete without a classic look: an all-white kitchen (with touches of stainless steel and grey). We love the look of an open kitchen; painting the walls white and installing white cabinets can achieve this. Stainless steel is not only practical and stylish — it's also durable.
For our next classic contemporary kitchen colour scheme idea? This gorgeous mid-toned wood, white, and steel grey. This look is much more contrasting than our last classic look, but this room feels elegant and comfortable with this colour scheme. By adding contrast, there's more depth to the room. If you like a more classic kitchen, this would be a great option.
