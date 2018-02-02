​15 ideas for the perfect garden fence

What is the most important to you when it comes to a garden fence? Surely a decent level of privacy needs to be mentioned, seeing as we all love to enjoy our gardens and lawns without having to worry about what the neighbours are thinking or seeing? Yes, but a certain amount of beauty also needs to be present, as a fence (whether it’s a concrete wall, stone structure, wooden design or something else entirely) must complement your garden and, in a way, the exterior façade of your home.

If you’re stuck on how to introduce some charm to your garden fence, then scroll right ahead, for these 15 examples are sure to inspire even the most novice of gardeners (not that you need to know anything about gardening to be inspired by these striking fences).

Best of all? These examples don’t have to require a big budget!