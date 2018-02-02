Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​15 ideas for the perfect garden fence

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

What is the most important to you when it comes to a garden fence? Surely a decent level of privacy needs to be mentioned, seeing as we all love to enjoy our gardens and lawns without having to worry about what the neighbours are thinking or seeing? Yes, but a certain amount of beauty also needs to be present, as a fence (whether it’s a concrete wall, stone structure, wooden design or something else entirely) must complement your garden and, in a way, the exterior façade of your home

If you’re stuck on how to introduce some charm to your garden fence, then scroll right ahead, for these 15 examples are sure to inspire even the most novice of gardeners (not that you need to know anything about gardening to be inspired by these striking fences).

Best of all? These examples don’t have to require a big budget!

1.

Paisagismo Residencial, Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística Tropical style garden
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística
Le Jardin Arquitectura Paisagística

2

Restauración de Casa Cereda en Maipo por ALIWEN, ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago Colonial style walls & floors
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago

ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura &amp; construcción sustentable—Santiago
ALIWEN arquitectura & construcción sustentable - Santiago

3

Asianstyle design garden, -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß -GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß Asian style garden
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

Asianstyle design garden

-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß
-GardScape- private gardens by Christoph Harreiß

4

Low Maintenance Garden, Cherry Mills Garden Design Cherry Mills Garden Design Eclectic style garden
Cherry Mills Garden Design

Low Maintenance Garden

Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design
Cherry Mills Garden Design

5

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs, David James Architects & Partners Ltd David James Architects & Partners Ltd Modern houses
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd

Nairn Road, Canford Cliffs

David James Architects & Partners Ltd
David James Architects &amp; Partners Ltd
David James Architects & Partners Ltd

6

homify Modern garden Metal
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House. Nash Baker Architects Ltd Modern garden
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

​Back garden at Bedford Gardens House.

Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd
Nash Baker Architects Ltd

8

NAGASAKI - MEXICAN PATIO, Paisaje Radical Paisaje Radical Modern garden
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

9

homify Minimalist style garden Bamboo
homify

homify
homify
homify

10

Projetos Diversos, Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical Tropical style garden
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical

Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof &amp; Vertical
Quadro Vivo Urban Garden Roof & Vertical

11

Palissade bois PARANA, Deck-linéa Deck-linéa Classic style garden
Deck-linéa

Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa
Deck-linéa

12

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

13

Garden Design Didsbury, Hannah Collins Garden Design Hannah Collins Garden Design Modern garden
Hannah Collins Garden Design

Garden Design Didsbury

Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design
Hannah Collins Garden Design

14

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND Oxford Trellis Modern houses
Oxford Trellis

SCREEN 25mm DIAMOND

Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis
Oxford Trellis

15

Marine Parade, Dorrington Atcheson Architects Dorrington Atcheson Architects Modern houses
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Marine Parade

Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects
Dorrington Atcheson Architects

Speaking of fresh inspiration, take a look at these 20 fantastic ideas for decorating your front garden.

​5 Feng Shui tips to cleanse your home of negative energy
Which of these fences would look perfect in your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks