​The renovated townhouse with super cool interiors

Eindhoven-based interior architects B-TOO deserve the credit for our latest homify 360° gem – an existing house which underwent a modern renovation to give it some sleek style and pull it into the 21st century.
Let’s see the super inspiring end results…
From the outside, we can see that this townhouse has lost nothing of its original flair after the renovation. The shape of the roof, the white lattice windows, the exposed brick walls… these are all elements that speak of the original house’s look.
However, the balcony and the large patio door, which connects the basement with the garden, show off the modern touches post-renovation.
In the entryway, the style does not suggest a complete do-over of the original house. Here, the original style of the house was largely preserved and restored with great attention to detail. It’s only the polished concrete floor that informs us of the modern touches strewn about the property.
Of course practicality was also a big part of the renovation, as seen here in the open-plan dining room that beautifully connects with the living room around the corner. Glass doors cutting this section off from the entryway ensures a bit of visual separation, as well as that no incoming wind disturbs any socialisation happening in the dining/living section.
Let’s scope out some more images that speak of this house’s stunning new look.
