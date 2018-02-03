Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​20 striking garden fountains for your home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Loading admin actions …

No two gardens need to be alike – just like indoor spaces (whether it be a bedroom or kitchen), each garden has its own unique style and layout, not to mention size and location. And then we don’t even talk about how people’s personal tastes differ, which also plays a strong part in how each garden is designed and maintained.

But regardless of style or personal taste, there is one element that is so welcoming in each and every garden; one item that ensures an instant source of relaxation and tranquillity: a water fountain!

Today we want to focus on this super stylish element that can bring peace, harmony and style to any garden, regardless of whether it’s a big or a small one, located indoors or outside.

Have a look at these 20 designs (differing in style, size and location), and let us know which one(s) inspire you the most.

1

Totum / GoGreen | Litner Remodel | Sherman Oaks, CA, Chibi Moku Architectural Films Chibi Moku Architectural Films Modern garden Concrete Brown
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films
Chibi Moku Architectural Films

2

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

3

Diseño de Jardin MOA-PITIC, Acrópolis Arquitectura Acrópolis Arquitectura Modern garden
Acrópolis Arquitectura

Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura
Acrópolis Arquitectura

4

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature Unique Landscapes Modern garden
Unique Landscapes

Stainless Steel Metal Water Feature

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

5

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN GardenSwim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

6

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN GardenSwim baths & ponds
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7

Bassins, Fontaines et Cascades, SO GARDEN SO GARDEN GardenAccessories & decoration
SO GARDEN

SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN
SO GARDEN

8

Paseo Zona Sul , Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Eclectic style clinics Shopping Centres
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

9

Rio Novo - Lively, Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura
Tellini Vontobel Arquitetura

10

Helen Sinclair Sculpture Unique Landscapes Minimalist style garden
Unique Landscapes

Helen Sinclair Sculpture

Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes
Unique Landscapes

11

homify Modern garden Synthetic Green
homify

homify
homify
homify

12

Casa de la Musica, Arquitectura Positiva Arquitectura Positiva Tropical style garden
Arquitectura Positiva

Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva
Arquitectura Positiva

13

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Rustic style garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

14

moderner Garten, Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin Modern garden
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin

Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin
Beate Schröder Landschaftsarchitektin

15

Paisagismo Entrada Social de Edifício Residencial - São Paulo - Brasil., Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda. Eclectic style garden
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.
Eduardo Luppi Paisagismo Ltda.

16

homify Modern garden
homify

homify
homify
homify

17

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS VERTICAIS BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Modern garden
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

18

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Tropical style garden
GEA Arquitetura

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

19

Casa na barra da tijuca- Rio de Janeiro, GEA Arquitetura GEA Arquitetura Tropical style garden
GEA Arquitetura

GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura
GEA Arquitetura

20

Projeto Lago Chandelier, Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo Tropical style garden
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo
Agua Viva Lagos e Paisagismo

Ever wondered How to get amazing garden results with little effort?  Find out now…

​A modern dream villa to brag about
Which fountain(s) would look absolutely perfect in your garden/home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks