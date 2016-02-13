Lofty ideas for your attic

So many of us have untapped reserves of amazing space in our homes that we are just letting go to waste, but no more! Here at homify, we are determined to show you that there are a plethora of wonderful possibilities in your house and none more so spectacular than the loft!

With a little bit of thought and time, you can turn your unused attic space into something very special, from an extra bedroom, to a playroom or a reading loft and for less money than you might think as well! We've put together some top tips for getting the best out of your upper most room, so take a look and let your creativity really take off!