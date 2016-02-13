Lofty ideas for your attic

So many of us have untapped reserves of amazing space in our homes that we are just letting go to waste, but no more! Here at homify, we are determined to show you that there are a plethora of wonderful possibilities in your house and none more so spectacular than the loft!
With a little bit of thought and time, you can turn your unused attic space into something very special, from an extra bedroom, to a playroom or a reading loft and for less money than you might think as well! We've put together some top tips for getting the best out of your upper most room, so take a look and let your creativity really take off!
Before you commit to transforming your attic space, you need to give a lot of thought to what you want it to be. This isn't as silly or basic as you might think though, as the functionality will directly impact on how you shape the room!
This super spot offers a wealth of possibilities and thanks to the raised tie trusses, will allow for decent headroom too. We could picture this being an amazing home office but for something a little different, why not think about creating an amazing cinema room for you and your family?
While extending up into your attic space will naturally give you an extra room, the last thing you want is to add an extra space that feels claustrophobic or too boxed in. Surely the whole point of building up is get more from your home, not less?
When designing your attic space, try to add some wonderful skylights or gable-end windows, as this will allow enough light to pour in so as to offset the darkness and feelings of containment that exposed roof beams and a low ceiling height might bring about.
Everybody knows that an attic space will contain some steeply angled and awkwardly shaped walls, but these are easy to contend with when you fully take them into account with your design. In fact, the difficult dimensions make for the perfect opportunity to dream up some more creative storage solutions.
We think this charming dressing room, from Rash Studio, is the ideal inspiration for a superb loft conversion. In fact, just imagine the ultimate in luxury; a total top floor walk-in wardrobe! Never again will you have to not buy the shoes you want or have to compromise on how many jumpers you own! Fantastic.
Whether you manage to install a window in your attic space or not, give a lot of thought to the artificial lighting that you are planning to put in place as well, as that is something that can really alter the feel of the room as a whole.
We are huge fans of daylight imitation bulbs, as they can turn even the dreariest space into a light, bright and airy room that can be used for any purpose. Bright lighting is particularly useful if you have decided to turn your loft into a marvellous reading room or small library!
Whatever you have decided to transform your attic space into, make sure that you have installed a wonderfully functional and aesthetically pleasing floor. It's surprising just how much of an impact your floor covering can make, as it helps to finish your space perfectly.
For a walk-in wardrobe, we can't help but think that wooden flooring will offer the steadfast hardiness that you will want, but for a playroom, bedroom or reading space, we think nothing works better than a super luxe carpet; something you can really sink your toes into!
With your attic space converted and finished to perfection, don't make the mistake of simply filling it with more furniture than you need.
It's important to remember that you have embraced your loft in order to gain yourself valuable extra space, so try to furnish it conservatively. We love this amazing bedroom and like how it has not been left either too sparse or too full. It is simply a wonderful extra room!
