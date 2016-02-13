Divide and conquer without walls

Open plan living is so fashionable right now that it's easy to forget that we used to always have separate rooms, divided by permanent walls. But what happens if you have embraced the open trend and now want a little more privacy or segregation? How can you achieve what you want without permanently altering your home again?

Room dividing can be accomplished in a myriad of ways, so come with us now as we take a look at some of them. We think you'll be suitably impressed with some of the techniques that we have identified and even be tempted to try them out in your home!