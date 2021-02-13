Found in the Cotswolds, this is one project that many people will recognise, not least because the renovation was documented on Channel 4's Grand Designs.

The design team, Seymour-Smith Architects, say that, Hill Barn was a derelict 300 year old stone structure situated in a prominent and beautiful location at the top of a hill in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Being in AONB open countryside, together with the fact that there was a Housing Moratorium in the area, made the prospect of obtaining planning permission extremely unlikely. Underhill House is also designed as a Passivhaus – a German standard resulting in a 90% reduction in carbon emissions compared to that of an average home. This project was in fact the first certified Passivhaus in England.

A truly unusual build, this demonstrates that even those homes thought to be beyond saving can be rescued and thanks to the original barn still being in place, we just had to include this in our Top 10 barn conversions.