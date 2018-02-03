​A modern dream villa to brag about

Our homify 360° discovery for today takes on a luxurious feel, as it’s a modern-style villa with all the required bells and whistles for a lavish and super relaxing lifestyle (and that includes the eye-catching swimming pool in the back yard).
Thanks to the visually enticing photographs of Stefano Pedroni, we can get under the skin of this skilfully designed structure with its wide-open spaces (inside and out), gorgeous materials, envy-inducing furnishings, and many other elements.
Let’s get inspired…
For many of us, this is probably the absolute dream home: spacious, modern, large glass surfaces, a terrace, pool and immaculate garden. The modern architectural style is unmistakable (see how it conjures up those clear lines, neutral surfaces and an overall sleek appearance from floor to roof).
The interiors are just as gorgeously modern as the exterior façade, yet the kitchen takes on a slightly minimalist appearance via its subtle design. And just notice how simple ceiling pendants can become fabulous focal pieces!
Speaking of focal pieces, which factors in the open-plan living room would you deem to be the most striking? Those floating steps? The gorgeous L-shaped sofa? Or how about the classic chandelier stylishly anchoring the dining area at the back?
Let’s scope out a few more images to really enhance our daydreaming…
