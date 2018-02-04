Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Your bedroom furniture: what you need to know

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Camere da letto giapponesi, Negozio del Giunco Negozio del Giunco BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Bed? Check! Bedside table(s)? Check! How about a rug, headboard and dresser? Are these elements really that important? What if they take too much space?

Yes, styling up a bedroom is not only about how many scatter cushions to add, as practicality also needs to be taken into consideration. Luckily, we’ve pieced together this article to help you out when it comes to a bedroom makeover, for every single piece in the room has its place and function…

1. Place the head of the bed against a wall in order for your sleeping space to feel more grounded.

Querido Mudei a Casa – Ep 2615, Santiago | Interior Design Studio Santiago | Interior Design Studio Rustic style bedroom
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio
Santiago | Interior Design Studio

2. Storage is important, which is why we recommend a credenza or dresser with drawers/cubby holes to help keep your bedroom neat.

Appartamento via Barbaroux Torino, Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer BedroomBeds & headboards Wood Beige
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

3. Nightstands, in addition to storage, are perfect for a bedside lamp, cell phone, books, etc. Just make sure they complement the rest of the room’s design.

Camera da letto, Simone Manna 3D Simone Manna 3D Modern style bedroom Grey
Simone Manna 3D

Simone Manna 3D
Simone Manna 3D
Simone Manna 3D

4. Always plan before you purchase. Measure your bedroom before you buy furniture, draw out the room to see where each piece will fit, etc.

Camere da letto giapponesi, Negozio del Giunco Negozio del Giunco BedroomBeds & headboards
Negozio del Giunco

Negozio del Giunco
Negozio del Giunco
Negozio del Giunco

5. Layered lighting is important to ensure all corners (from the bedside where you read to the dressing area) are sufficiently lit up.

Appartamento via Barbaroux Torino, Angelo De Leo Photographer Angelo De Leo Photographer BedroomWardrobes & closets Flax/Linen Beige
Angelo De Leo Photographer

Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer
Angelo De Leo Photographer

6. Are all those décor items necessary? Think before you add more elements of beauty to your bedroom, and remember that, sometimes, less is indeed more.

Residência Condomínio South Valley, Piloni Arquitetura Piloni Arquitetura Classic style bedroom
Piloni Arquitetura

Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura
Piloni Arquitetura

​7. Move all furniture pieces so that you have comfortable and adequate legroom for moving about. A bedroom is not only for sleeping, after all!

Ristrutturazione appartamento Torino, San Maurizio Canavese, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern style bedroom
Facile Ristrutturare

Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare
Facile Ristrutturare

Don’t miss these 10 IKEA-filled bedrooms you'll be inspired by.

14 wardrobe ideas you HAVE to consider
What else is important when it comes to bedroom furniture and décor?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks