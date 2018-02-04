​Before and after: A house from the 70s gets modern

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and as trends are fleeting, that means that something which is considered stylish today might be out of fashion tomorrow (well, probably not that quickly, but you know what we mean).

That takes us to today’s ‘before and after’ piece which sees a house straight out of the 1970s undergo a stunning renovation to pull it into the modern 21st century, complete with new building materials, comfy layouts and energy-efficient touches.

Dutch professionals Bob Romijnders Architecture & Interior are the experts behind this one, so let’s see what they came up with…