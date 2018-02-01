A garden transformation that defies belief!

With Christmas over and done with, it's time to start turning our attention to those lovely outdoor spaces that need a little love and attention ahead of summer! Ask any professional gardener and they'll tell you that there really isn't any better time in the year to start planning and even executing a gorgeous garden makeover than right now, but if you're at a loss for inspiration, we think we've got the perfect project to show you, right here! From a derelict wasteland with nothing to show for itself to a heavenly expanse of amazing materials, zen garden touches and high-end installations, this amazing transformation will inspire you to take your outdoor space to task so that you're ready to enjoy it in summer.
While this is a terrifically generous slice of land, what a terrible waste to leave it to become a mud pit! Dirty fencing, unusable grass and uninspired patio slabs are the perfect blank canvas for a total revamp. That really is the best we can say about this space!
WOW! There's a lot to take in here, so let's focus on gloss wood walkway and flanking fountains first! A genius way to include a host of natural materials, there is a decidedly zen vibe at work here and the wider colour scheme has been effortlessly decided upon, thanks to the rich wood and simple neutral stonework. Can you believe that this is the same outdoor space?
The beautiful colour and textural contrasts at play here have made what was a flat and frankly dull garden into a cacophony of visual appeal. Sleek cream slabs meet dramatic black gravel beds with such ease and offer up not only a stunning vista, but also a stylish and low maintenance space that must be a delight to spend time in.
Of course this garden has a contemporary water fountain included in the design, how could it not? Located at the far end of the space, it has created a wonderful focal point that is deceptively understated, yet eye-catching at the same time. Surrounded by gorgeous pale stone and warm wood, the water really shimmers and adds to the overarching sense of zen ambience.
What a corner! With a towering pergola at the rear and a beautiful little seating area, complete with integrated lighting underneath, this would be a charming spot for an evening gathering. Flanked by lovely little patches of greenery and protected from wind by a striking stone wall, this really is a lovely installation.
No wonder the gloss wood path is in place; it leads to the perfect outdoor dining area! Dark rattan furniture complements the black gravel beds throughout and has added a really striking and sophisticated element of practicality as well. Just imagine siting here and enjoying dinner in the summer! We can't think of anything better!
