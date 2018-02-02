Your browser is out-of-date.

9 fabulous colour trends for 2018

press profile homify
WOOD, modoo modoo Living roomAccessories & decoration
We're only one month into 2018, so if you haven't embraced any new trends yet but still want to, you have plenty of time! Ask any interior designer and they'll tell you that the simplest way to tag onto a fashionable home scheme is to mix up your colour schemes a little and, luckily for you, we have a comprehensive rundown of all the must-have hues for this year. Whether you want to add some fresh pizazz to a modern bathroom wall, liven up a traditional kitchen or make your bedroom that bit more relaxing, we have the most on-trend colours that will help you do it, right here!

1. Bordeaux.

Limited Collection 2016, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Modern walls & floors Red
Just like the wine it's named after, Bordeaux is a wonderfully rich shade that will add instant depth and character to any room. We think it's especially perfect for living rooms and bedrooms, as it ups the snug factor exponentially.

2. Concrete grey.

Salones y sillones, MerkamuebleVigo MerkamuebleVigo Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Simple and yet striking, concrete grey adds a notably industrial vibe to any room and can either be warmed up, or left to have the cool tones amplified, through a selection of home accessories. It's a great neutral base too!

3. Lime green.

Kleur en structuur in de woonkamer, HomeAccent Interieurbureau HomeAccent Interieurbureau Living roomSofas & armchairs Wool Grey
Fresh, zingy and a little bold, a soupçon of bright lime green will go a long way and help to create a far more positive and vibrant home. Perfect for a dining room or even a kitchen, it adds a lot of character, even in small, feature-wall sized doses.

4. Anthracite.

WOOD, modoo modoo Living roomAccessories & decoration
As close to black as you can get, Anthracite is huge news this year, particularly as feature walls and kitchen cabinets. A great neutral that has serious character, Anthracite works beautifully with many staples of interior design, such as natural wood and metallic accessories.

5. Pretty pastels.

BOARD+COUNTRY Cut to Size Shelves Regalraum UK Scandinavian style living room floating shelf,cut to size,wall shelf
Regalraum UK

BOARD+COUNTRY Cut to Size Shelves

We doubt there will ever truly be a year when gorgeous pastel colours aren't still popular, but this year, they seem to be really taking off! Think about garden pastels, such as sage green, rose pink and even primrose yellow and you'll definitely be on the right track.

6. Dove grey.

Skema: Works, Skema Skema Modern walls & floors
As you can see, grey in all of its guises is going to be popular in 2018! A soft dove grey is good for anyone wanting to embrace the new neutrals and move away from standard Magnolia, without getting too daring right away. Lovely when contrasted with white, pale grey is the ultimate new base colour!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Orange.

Casa Banak, Grupo Arsciniest Grupo Arsciniest Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Concrete Orange
As accent colours go, you can't get much more fiery than bright orange, but it works SO well. Adding just the right amount of warmth and personality to a home, we are seeing a lot of feature walls finished in orange now, not to mention kitchen cabinets!

8. Petrol blue.

EMERALD IQ Furniture Living roomAccessories & decoration Glass Metallic/Silver mirror
IQ Furniture

EMERALD

Last year, French navy was all the rage and now, it's petrol blue. A subtle shift, it sees a slightly more greenish blue taking centre stage and offering up an alternative to pale hues and brights. Great for creating a hallway with extra oomph, this colour even works with every style of furniture too, from Art Deco through to contemporary.

9. Beige.

Private Home - Bangalore, INDIA, Paolo Ciacci Paolo Ciacci Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Paolo Ciacci

Finally, Magnolia might be out, but beige is still very much IN! A soft and pretty neutral colour that bring s a little biscuity warmth to any space, it is just thought to be a little more friendly than stark white, more chic than Magnolia and yet still a perfect neutral for use on multiple walls.

For more 2018 trend help, take a look at this Ideabook: Kitchen trends for 2018.

​15 ideas for the perfect garden fence
Which of these colours are you tempted by?

