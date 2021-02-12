​10 ingenious sliding doors for your kitchen

The design of the kitchen has seen quite the change in the past few decades – where it used to be hidden out of sight and used only for cooking and washing up, it has now become one of the home’s prime socialising spots. And why not, seeing as kitchens, especially in open-plan layouts, can be styled up for not only cooking and baking, but also comfy seating, elegant dining, etc.
And speaking of open-plan layouts, today we have a look at sliding doors, because sometimes you just want to shut off that cooking space from the adjoining seating- and/or dining zone – but only temporary, of course!
Sliding kitchen doors can be a great way to separate the living room and kitchen, as we've seen. But remember that you can install some beautiful sliding doors in your kitchen to access the patio! This is a great idea whether you're living alone, with kids, or with pets — easy access to the yard will make everything easier. Our professionals have great ideas for how to incorporate sliding doors in your plan.
Sliding doors for the kitchen add light, as we've seen above, and also add a wonderful way to enjoy a cool spring breeze. Whether you have a patio, an entire yard, or a small balcony, you'll be welcoming the ability to open a door and let in some fresh air. For a minimalistic, open space, try installing glass doors throughout your home.
