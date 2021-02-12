​10 ingenious sliding doors for your kitchen

The design of the kitchen has seen quite the change in the past few decades – where it used to be hidden out of sight and used only for cooking and washing up, it has now become one of the home’s prime socialising spots. And why not, seeing as kitchens, especially in open-plan layouts, can be styled up for not only cooking and baking, but also comfy seating, elegant dining, etc.

And speaking of open-plan layouts, today we have a look at sliding doors, because sometimes you just want to shut off that cooking space from the adjoining seating- and/or dining zone – but only temporary, of course!