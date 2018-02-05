​The picture-perfect villa with beautiful views

We’re off to Budapest for our latest homify 360°, and if you were expecting an old, crumbling structure, then sorry to disappoint, for this design is one of the most modest, stylish and envy-inducing ones here on homify.
Let’s see what happens when seasoned architecture meets modern design sprinkled with minimalist touches…
We all know the importance of a good location – well, how does this one grab you? It offers picture-perfect views of the city of Budapest, yet it has that tranquil touch of nature all around it.
Speaking of which, how amazingly does that lush garden contrast with the sleek style of the house?
To make the most of that stunning location, a wooden deck terrace was added to the design, perfectly enhancing those city views, not to mention these fortunate homeowners’ lifestyle and socialising spots.
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you get presented with this image of an infinity pool flowing from the terrace. Perfectly placed lighting ensures a soft, blue glow which creates a haunting ambience.
An open-plan layout awaits us on the inside, yet it’s the generous glazing that really hits the nail on the head – see how the pristine garden (and city views) come flooding indoors, not to mention the decadent amount of natural light in which these interiors get to bathe.
Let’s scope out a few more images!
