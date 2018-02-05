Your browser is out-of-date.

​The picture-perfect villa with beautiful views

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest
We’re off to Budapest for our latest homify 360°, and if you were expecting an old, crumbling structure, then sorry to disappoint, for this design is one of the most modest, stylish and envy-inducing ones here on homify. 

Let’s see what happens when seasoned architecture meets modern design sprinkled with minimalist touches…

Sleek style

Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest
We all know the importance of a good location – well, how does this one grab you? It offers picture-perfect views of the city of Budapest, yet it has that tranquil touch of nature all around it. 

Speaking of which, how amazingly does that lush garden contrast with the sleek style of the house?

A dreamy terrace

Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest, IDEAL WORK Srl IDEAL WORK Srl Modern houses
To make the most of that stunning location, a wooden deck terrace was added to the design, perfectly enhancing those city views, not to mention these fortunate homeowners’ lifestyle and socialising spots.

An infinity pool

Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest, IDEAL WORK Srl IDEAL WORK Srl Modern pool
Just when you thought it couldn’t get any better, you get presented with this image of an infinity pool flowing from the terrace. Perfectly placed lighting ensures a soft, blue glow which creates a haunting ambience.

An open style

Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest, IDEAL WORK Srl IDEAL WORK Srl Modern living room Concrete Grey
An open-plan layout awaits us on the inside, yet it’s the generous glazing that really hits the nail on the head – see how the pristine garden (and city views) come flooding indoors, not to mention the decadent amount of natural light in which these interiors get to bathe.

Let’s scope out a few more images!

Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest, IDEAL WORK Srl IDEAL WORK Srl Modern kitchen Concrete Grey
Trasparenza multilivello e cemento a vista per una villa panoramica nella parte più antica di Budapest, IDEAL WORK Srl IDEAL WORK Srl Floors
We’re curious to know what you think of this house...

