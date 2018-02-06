Your browser is out-of-date.

​18 modern living rooms to fall in love with

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
Out of all the rooms in the home, the living room is probably the one that gets the most love and attention when it comes to designing and decorating. After all, it is the space where we relax after a long day; where we host get-togethers with friends; where we lounge around with family and watch TV; etc. That, of course, means that a certain amount of comfort, functionality, and style needs to be present in the living room.

And that brings us to today’s piece: 18 living rooms, styled up in the modern style, that flaunt all aforementioned factors, and then some. 

Let’s get inspired by these 18 examples of pristine beauty and see how everything from sofas and rugs to potted plants and lighting fixtures can play their part and enhance a living room, regardless of size or layout.

1

Apartamento 601, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Modern media room
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

2

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

3

Casa Shimano (Milano), studiodonizelli studiodonizelli Modern living room
studiodonizelli

studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli
studiodonizelli

4

Casa PN, ZD+A ZD+A Modern living room
ZD+A

ZD+A
ZD+A
ZD+A

5

Metamorfoza ul. Krapwicka Opole, Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Scandinavian style living room
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

6

homify Mediterranean style living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

7

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

8

Vivienda Salgueiriños, Nan Arquitectos Nan Arquitectos Modern living room Wood Wood effect
Nan Arquitectos

Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos
Nan Arquitectos

9

Proyecto Ciutadella, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

10

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style living room
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

11

Cambio Sena por Mediterráneo, Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Modern living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

12

CASA EG, ROMERO DE LA MORA ROMERO DE LA MORA Modern living room
ROMERO DE LA MORA

ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA
ROMERO DE LA MORA

13

Living Room homify Modern living room
homify

Living Room

homify
homify
homify

14

VIVIENDA EN CENTRO A CORUÑA, GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L. Modern living room
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.

GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.
GESTION INTEGRAL DE PROYECTOS DEL NOROESTE S.L.

15

homify Living roomSofas & armchairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

16

Living Room, Lights & Shades Studios Lights & Shades Studios Modern living room
Lights &amp; Shades Studios

Living Room

Lights & Shades Studios
Lights &amp; Shades Studios
Lights & Shades Studios

17

Laurel, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Modern living room
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN
MARIANGEL COGHLAN

18

Apartamento con encanto, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Scandinavian style living room
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

From one room to another, we bring you these 10 tips to inspire bathroom beauty.

​The picture-perfect villa with beautiful views
Which design- and décor tips did you take away from these 18 living rooms?

