​18 modern living rooms to fall in love with

Out of all the rooms in the home, the living room is probably the one that gets the most love and attention when it comes to designing and decorating. After all, it is the space where we relax after a long day; where we host get-togethers with friends; where we lounge around with family and watch TV; etc. That, of course, means that a certain amount of comfort, functionality, and style needs to be present in the living room.

And that brings us to today’s piece: 18 living rooms, styled up in the modern style, that flaunt all aforementioned factors, and then some.

Let’s get inspired by these 18 examples of pristine beauty and see how everything from sofas and rugs to potted plants and lighting fixtures can play their part and enhance a living room, regardless of size or layout.