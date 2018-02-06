​The modern home with artistic touches

London-based pros Space Group Architects are at the helm of today’s homify 360° piece, and this discovery comes with a most interesting backstory…
It all started with a Grade II listed building in East London that required a new look and some additional space, which it received via a new extension. As the house was once characterised by heavy framework, poor thermal performance, limited views and a leaking skylight, it has now been transformed into an elegant, virtually-frameless glass composition. For the interior, spaces have been opened up to enable a better flow of light, function and circulation.
One of the clients, an abstract painter who specialises in abstract landscapes, presented her work to the experts in charge, who were influenced by what they saw and decided to replicate that beauty in this project, seen in the fragmented glass solution which effortless wraps around obstacles of the existing context.
Let’s take a look at the stunning results…
There’s no prize for guessing the new extension here at the back, as that glass-clad modern touch really contrasts quite stunningly with the rest of the brick building. But what really grabs our attention here as well is the lush-yet-neat design of the garden which spills forth from the terrace – so much potential!
Inside, a large stainless steel kitchen storage wall enables light to bounce back deep into the space. And just see how beautifully the shiny steel offsets with the warm look of the wood cladding the side of the island.
A few feet away from the kitchen we find this cosy little living room, where bespoke joinery, finished in ‘desert oak’, ensures some warmth and charm. The wooden elements combined with some especially commissioned freestanding furniture soften the space. One of these items is a specially designed rug which is a ‘remix’ of one of the client’s paintings, further incorporating aspects of the artist into the space.
Let’s see some more inspiring images of this exceptional project.
