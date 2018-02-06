​The modern home with artistic touches

London-based pros Space Group Architects are at the helm of today’s homify 360° piece, and this discovery comes with a most interesting backstory…

It all started with a Grade II listed building in East London that required a new look and some additional space, which it received via a new extension. As the house was once characterised by heavy framework, poor thermal performance, limited views and a leaking skylight, it has now been transformed into an elegant, virtually-frameless glass composition. For the interior, spaces have been opened up to enable a better flow of light, function and circulation.

One of the clients, an abstract painter who specialises in abstract landscapes, presented her work to the experts in charge, who were influenced by what they saw and decided to replicate that beauty in this project, seen in the fragmented glass solution which effortless wraps around obstacles of the existing context.

Let’s take a look at the stunning results…