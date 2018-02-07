Your browser is out-of-date.

​The bathroom trends for 2018

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Antique Crackle Metro Tiles, Walls and Floors Ltd Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise
2018 is already in full swing, but luckily it’s not too late to get on board with trends that are considered “hot” for the rest of the year. So, if your bathroom has been looking a bit dull lately, that’s probably because it’s outdated.

Well, no more! Get on board with our 2018 “must-have” elements by scrolling down to see what your bathroom needs to be considered hot, stylish and, above all, practical!

1. Wall niches not only help with storage, but are also considered décor touches, especially when combined with expertly placed lighting.

Apartment Renovation homify Modern bathroom bathroom design,modern bathroom,bathroom tiles
homify

Apartment Renovation

homify
homify
homify

2. Ceiling pendants in the shower are in for 2018 – no more stubbing your toe while washing and shampooing yourself.

Appartamento a Monteverde, zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura Minimalist bathroom
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura

zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio—Studio Associato di Architettura
zero6studio - Studio Associato di Architettura

3. Bring your very own raincloud into your bathroom with a rain shower head.

HOTEL ****, Difinoarchitetti Difinoarchitetti Airports
Difinoarchitetti

Difinoarchitetti
Difinoarchitetti
Difinoarchitetti

4. Vintage bathroom furniture is in for 2018, so start stocking up on those classic-style pieces.

Casa em Sao Francisco - Potrero Hill, Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc Eclectic style bathroom
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc
Antonio Martins Interior Design Inc

5. Glass tiles are easy to clean, strong, and super gorgeous, which is exactly why they are considered “hot” in bathrooms in 2018.

Brick Tile Series Tileflair Country style walls & floors
Tileflair

Brick Tile Series

Tileflair
Tileflair
Tileflair

6. Shower curtains flaunting interesting prints and patterns are all the rage right now.

Facile chiamarla carta da parati!, Valentina Farassino Architetto Valentina Farassino Architetto BathroomDecoration Textile
Valentina Farassino Architetto

Valentina Farassino Architetto
Valentina Farassino Architetto
Valentina Farassino Architetto

7. Give your bathroom floor a break by opting for wall-mounted / floating furniture pieces.

Modello HOPE, RAB ARREDO BAGNO RAB ARREDO BAGNO BathroomStorage
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO
RAB ARREDO BAGNO

8. Marble is in for 2018! Pure proof that this material is still standing the test of time and trend.

Master Bathroom Roselind Wilson Design Classic style bathroom bathroom,luxury bathroom,interior design,luxury,modern,lights,wall lights
Roselind Wilson Design

Master Bathroom

Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design
Roselind Wilson Design

9. Comfort is key, which means all your bathroom elements (from rug to potted plants) need to turn your bathroom into a spa-like space.

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles Walls and Floors Ltd Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings Ceramic Turquoise tiles,antique,crackle,tile,metro,brick,wall,walls,feature,white,vintage,period,bathroom,spalshback,shabby,chic,'
Walls and Floors Ltd

Teal Antique Crackle Metro Tiles

Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd
Walls and Floors Ltd

Not sure which design your bathroom needs? Find out with: Which bathroom does your star sign seek?

​The modern home with artistic touches
Which of these trendy pieces do you still need to include in your 2018 bathroom?

