​6 trendy colours for a kitchen wall that wows!

Johannes van Graan
Apartment G&G, Manuel Benedikter Architekt Manuel Benedikter Architekt Classic style kitchen
Marvellously modern; stylishly Scandinavian; creatively contemporary… doesn’t matter which style you choose for your kitchen, there’s one element that all of them have in common: colour. And don’t think you can get away with splashing some off-white hue on those walls and calling it a day!

Interior designers, kitchen planners and room decorators are always experimenting with colours, patterns, materials and appealing blends to strike up something new and “hot” for the home. So, in keeping with the contemporary chromatic allure to jazz up spaces, we’re going to take a look at trendy colours that your kitchen deserves for the year ahead.

Thus, scroll down and check out these 6 amazing wall colour ideas…

1. Stripes of white and grey

Ristrutturazione appartamento Roma, Tor Sapienza, Facile Ristrutturare Facile Ristrutturare Modern kitchen
This is definitely not a new trend, yet it’s one that keeps popping up year after year, so there must be something to it! And here you can see for yourself how a colour combination of white and grey introduces a classic ambience that always looks elegant.

2. Shades of green

Mila, CESAR CESAR KitchenCabinets & shelves
This was one of the trendiest choices for 2017 and it seems to be on repeat for 2018. In every shade, green can be the perfect choice to lend the kitchen a more harmonious and tranquil ambience.

3. Pretty pastels

homify Modern kitchen
Modern environments do especially well with soft pastels, as they manage to create a nostalgic vintage charm. And it’s not just with single-hued colours – see how this wallpaper with its delicate tones creates the same effect.

4. Fresh lime green

Apartment G&G, Manuel Benedikter Architekt Manuel Benedikter Architekt Classic style kitchen
The experts tell us that green is the colour of the year, and lime green is trendy. Whether you believe this or not, you can’t deny how striking this vivacious colours looks when combined with earthy/neutral wooden surfaces.

5. Elegant grey

GuestHouse Baldo degli Ubaldi, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern kitchen
Grey is known for creating sophisticated environments that will never overwhelm you. This photo shows a jazzily lit kitchen wherein the magic of white complements the dapper zing of this tried-and-tested neutral hue.

6. Wonderful in white

Interior DM, Didonè Comacchio Architects Didonè Comacchio Architects Minimalist kitchen
Be it rustic country kitchens, modern or minimalist designs, white is here to stay! This picture clearly conveys how perfectly this magical colour blends chic modernity with a cosy charisma. 

Plus, it opens the door for so many more décor- and furniture options, as white goes with anything!

Let’s see How to personalise your home via colours

​The bathroom trends for 2018
Which of these colours do you pick for your kitchen in 2018?

