​The beauty of IKEA: 10 bedrooms to inspire you

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Namioty, tipi, wigwamy, COZYDOTS COZYDOTS Nursery/kid's roomToys Cotton Grey
Loading admin actions …

Even though the bedroom is one of the most private rooms in the entire house, that doesn’t mean that it can be neglected in terms of beauty. In fact, seeing as it’s the space where you go to every day to recharge and relax, it needs to have a certain element of style, yet also practicality.

And that’s why we turn to IKEA, for they’re one of the best when it comes to merging modern/minimalist/Scandinavian style with affordability.

Let’s see which of their furniture pieces could be ideal for your bedroom!

1. The HEMNES daybed takes up little space and performs double-duty as a bed and sofa. Plus it looks super stylish in just about any room!

Piso en Andorra, iloftyou iloftyou Classic style bedroom
2. Even the little ones can be groomed to prefer beautiful furniture with this HENVISK crib.

046 | Quarto bebé, Ericeira, Mafra, T2 Arquitectura & Interiores T2 Arquitectura & Interiores Eclectic style nursery/kids room
3. The HEMNES daybed makes a comeback, yet totally transforms its style with more upbeat colours and décor for a teen’s space.

Apartamento Ikea, José Tiago Rosa José Tiago Rosa Minimalist nursery/kids room
4. How about this 3-in-1 design that combines a snug bunkbed with a study area and storage spaces? That’s the STUVA piece!

Children's Loft Bed Assembly Flat Pack Assembly BedroomBeds & headboards Ikea Assembly,Furniture Assembly,Flat Pack Assembly
Children's Loft Bed Assembly

5. Don’t forget that IKEA is also big with accessories and décor items (like rugs and wall pieces) to perfectly complement your room’s style.

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern style bedroom
CB Apartment—Lisbon

6. Trust the POÄNG chair to mix slim style with super comfort, and not only in the bedroom.

Интерьер с мебелью из IKEA., Цунёв_Дизайн. Студия интерьерных решений. Цунёв_Дизайн. Студия интерьерных решений. Minimalist bedroom
Цунёв_Дизайн. Студия интерьерных решений.
7. Is it a side table for the bedroom or a coffee table for the living room? It’s the LACK piece, so you get to decide where it goes!

Appartamento ad Ostiense - Roma, Archifacturing Archifacturing Modern style bedroom
Archifacturing
8. The PAX wardrobe introduces a slim design with simplistic style – less is more, as they say.

homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify
9. Whether you want to store books and toys or display photos and vases, the KALLAX units can become prime focal pieces just about everywhere.

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern nursery/kids room
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
10. The GULLIVER daybed shows off its Nordic roots with simple style and beautiful lines, so it can be ideal for a child’s room or adult’s space.

Namioty, tipi, wigwamy, COZYDOTS COZYDOTS Nursery/kid's roomToys Cotton Grey
COZYDOTS
Enjoy these 42 pics of Scandinavian style with tricks for every room.

10 ways to adopt the shabby chic look
Which of these IKEA pieces will you be using in your home – and where?

