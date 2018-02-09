Your browser is out-of-date.

​11 kitchens that prove red is right!

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
There’s nothing quite like a vibrant red to style up a space or furniture piece, and today we blend this vivacious colour with the ever-loving kitchen to introduce some striking style.

We must admit, though, that opting to bring red into the kitchen is quite brave. Because unlike grey or light blue, you can’t really “ignore” a strong red hue, whether it’s splashed across an entire wall or a small décor piece.

But for those who are willing to be daring, scroll right ahead and see how various kitchens (in numerous styles) get to flaunt this gutsy-yet-stunning colour with so much style.

1. Bright red countertops are quite brave, yet when the outcome works (as it clearly does here), it REALLY works!

Jd. Marajoara, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
2. A candy red that positively lights up cabinetry and one of the main appliances? Why ever not?

Апартаменты в стиле Поп-Арт, ООО "ИНТЕРИОР" ООО 'ИНТЕРИОР' Modern kitchen
3. See how strikingly those bar stools complement the cabinets coated in the same shade of red.

Cocinas PromaviAstur, COCINAS PROMAVIASTUR COCINAS PROMAVIASTUR KitchenBench tops
4. Ruby red goes a few shades darker, and when combined with off-whites and creams, the result can be staggering.

Casa Cumbres de la Malinche, Estilo Homes Estilo Homes Minimalist kitchen
5. This red kitchen is sure to inject each and every day with a bright zest for life!

Casa Santiago 49, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern kitchen
6. Even though this sangria red hasn’t been used that much, it still manages to catch attention the stylish way.

Varanda Gourmet | Campo Grande MS, Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Camila Tannous Arquitetura & Interiores Eclectic style kitchen
Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A fruity wallpaper backsplash to boot? Now that’s clever design!

Casa Parque, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern kitchen
8. This red-orange mixture adds some skilful spark to this rustic kitchen.

Casa JC - Cond. Retiro do Chalé, CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES CAMILA FERREIRA ARQUITETURA E INTERIORES Country style kitchen
9. Now when you mix the colour red with glossy surfaces, that is when the end result truly starts to shine!

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
10. Doesn’t this currant red remind you of Christmas?

CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
11. Stainless steel turns out to be the perfect touch for such a refreshing colour, as can clearly be seen (and enjoyed) here.

Casa Feryvale, 2006, Taller Luis Esquinca Taller Luis Esquinca Modern kitchen
This might be a good time to discover 13 ways colour can impact the mood in your home.

​The beauty of IKEA: 10 bedrooms to inspire you
Would you dare to go red in the kitchen?

