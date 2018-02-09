​11 kitchens that prove red is right!

There’s nothing quite like a vibrant red to style up a space or furniture piece, and today we blend this vivacious colour with the ever-loving kitchen to introduce some striking style.

We must admit, though, that opting to bring red into the kitchen is quite brave. Because unlike grey or light blue, you can’t really “ignore” a strong red hue, whether it’s splashed across an entire wall or a small décor piece.

But for those who are willing to be daring, scroll right ahead and see how various kitchens (in numerous styles) get to flaunt this gutsy-yet-stunning colour with so much style.