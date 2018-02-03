14 wardrobe ideas you HAVE to consider

When it comes to maximising your bedroom storage and organising your clothing, choosing the right wardrobe is absolutely imperative, but do you know how many different styles there are? You might be picturing a traditional freestanding wooden cabinet, crafted by a master carpenter and while this is a terrific option, there are so many other things to consider! Come with us now as we show you some of the most stylish and well considered ideas that will turn even the most space-hungry and messy bedrooms into a haven of elegant storage.
One of the best ways to ensure that you have the most storage possible in your bedroom, without drowning out a stylish scheme is to go fully bespoke with your design! Hire a carpenter to create you something made-to-measure and you'll never regret it!
It's easy to forget that great wardrobes can make good use of things other than just rails and shelves! Inset drawers, in a number of different sizes, will really allow for a more comprehensive storage system.
Let's talk about something really practical. Regardless of how your wardrobe looks, it needs to be easy to use! You will be needing it to open seamlessly every morning, when you are probably still a little sleep-groggy, so don;t choose fancy styles that require you to be firing on all cylinders to use!
When is a wardrobe more than just a wardrobe? When you inset a television and dressing table into it! Talk about making the most of a built-in storage wall, while not losing an inch of potential clothes organisation!
What an ingenious idea! We know that not many people will think about flanking a bed with personal wardrobe cupboards, but it looks great, offers easy individual organisation potential and the connecting cabinets can be communal. Beautiful!
Built-in wardrobes are perfect for bedrooms that are a little more modest in size, as you can sink the cabinets into the walls and require no sacrifice of floor space. Plus, the more storage you have, the less mess you'll have shrinking the perceived size of your space.
How about something a little more minimalist and contemporary in style now? If your home is modern, you might like to indulge in a walk-in wardrobe that is separated from your bedroom with nothing more than a floating wall. It looks great, offers serious organisation potential and maintains a simple aesthetic.
Adding mirrors to your wardrobe doors is a great idea for a number of reasons, but mainly because you won't have to find space for a floor-standing variety elsewhere. Also, mirrored surfaces help to make a small space look and feel far larger!
That awkward corner in your bedroom that seems absolutely useless could be the perfect location for a custom wardrobe! You need to think a little outside the box in order t get the most bang for your buck, space-wise, so look for otherwise stagnant areas and think about making more of them.
We know that you'll be tempted to go all out with your wardrobe choice for the guest room, especially as you will naturally think o fit as a handy overspill zone for your own clothes, but remember that guests tend to only stay for a couple of days and therefore, won't need masses of storage! Keep it neat and petite and focus more on a comfortable bed!
To keep things a little more cohesive and beautiful, why not think about being a little more traditional and investing in a fully matching set of bedroom furniture? By matching your wardrobe to your bed and bedside tables, a seamless and cohesive look can be enjoyed and your wardrobe will almost disappear into the room, rather than standing out too much.
If you trust yourself to be a neat-freak, then how about a large wardrobe that has no door? It will create a strikingly modern and minimalist bedroom aesthetic that garners a lot of positive attention. You really would have to keep this VERY tidy though!
If you like the idea of a doorless wardrobe but know that you won;t keep things as neat as possible al the time, what about smoked glass doors? You get the pared back look, but with a little messy safety net too. Let's be honest; smoked glass always looks amazing too!
Finally, traditional ideas are timeless and classic, so don't overlook the possibility of a chunk wooden wardrobe! Depending on the style of your home and the way you have decorated elsewhere, as rustic wooden cabinet could be the perfect addition to your bedroom, while also being strong enough to deal with untold amounts of clothing!
