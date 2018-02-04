15 beautiful living room styles to inspire you

Getting the right balance of visionary design and comfortable aesthetics in a living room can be difficult, but a little visual inspiration can go a really long way, which is why we're bringing you a plethora of stunning living room styles to enjoy today. Any professional interior designer that knows their stuff will tell you that your home will naturally lend itself to certain looks and vibes, so take a seat and prepare to drink in a real variety of aesthetics today! Whether you want to create a strikingly modern living room or something more traditional and cosy, we think you're going to find your perfect finish, right here, so let's get to it!
Based around natural materials, muted colours and pretty patterns, Scandinavian living rooms have a very relaxed and chic vibe. Natural wood will usually play a central role and add to a very warm and comfortable look.
Simple can be better, as this very simple and unfussy space proves. A stripped feature wall, combined with an elegant sofa and neutral rug looks great and definitely keeps the functionality of the room at the forefront.
With such a large window here, the living room itself almost plays second fiddle to the view, which works terrifically well. Understated colours and minimal furniture is elegantly lit by the natural light that pours in and helps to create a space that is really inspired by the natural world outside.
Some people might see some Scandinavian traits here and that's true, but the addition of a polished concrete wall adds in a touch of modern industrial flavour. The large amount of white space really helps to keep the overall vibe really fresh.
Now this living room is very clever! Take a quick glance and it looks colourful and fun, but really focus in and you see that the main hue is actually plain white! Thanks to a few bright touches, the entire vibe has been transformed into a more kaleidoscopic feel, but not in a cloying or over the top way. Genius!
What a mix of styles! This living room is so simple, but with every installation being so well considered, it creates a very beautiful landscape. A retro sofa, vibrant accent cushions and a unique coffee table alternative all work together so well, yet nothing sticks out like it doesn't belong.
You might have thought that this was a minimal living room, but actually, it's modernist. The sofa style, distinctive coffee table and dramatic lighting all scream of bold modernist styling and with a large piece of art on the wall as well, this is a beautifully cultural and era-defined living room.
Black and white is a classic colour scheme for a reason! It's timeless, never goes out of style and instantly adds a massive dose of elegance to a room, plus, with just a few black elements, you can enjoy serious contrast. Black picture frames really bring the whole look together.
Don't go thinking that neutral colours make for a boring room, as we know you'll love this beautiful tonal space! Classically beautiful, softly warm and with just the right amount of decadence, we LOVE the biscuit tones here that work perfectly together.
If you want a living room with a difference, it definitely can't hurt to embrace a striking piece of wall art as your main focal point. Here, thanks to an understated sofa and neutral colour scheme, all eyes are firmly on the art and that in itself alludes to a real gallery feel. Delightful!
Metallic home accessories have been enjoying a serious renaissance in recent years, to the point where entire room schemes are now being designed around them. Here, we see a gorgeous living room that has sought to make rich golden hues a real focal point and they work so well with cool grey sofas!
For some people, a great living room is all about patterns and accent pieces, which is why we think this charming space is such a triumph! A simple room has been absolutely brought to life through the use of cow-print cushions and a fluffy rug. Wow!
Everything about this living room is exceptional, let's just be honest about that, but by installing a fireplace as the focal point, a very definite style has been instigated. We think this is a great idea for anyone that isn;t keen on having a television as the main attraction and the black wall? Amazing!
When wood looks this good, you'd be crazy not to commit to a huge amount of it, right? Hence why rustic living rooms are so popular! This is a more contemporary take on traditional rustic interior design but it has all of the elegance, warmth and charm that you could possibly want.
If you have seen a few elements from each room here and thought that you'd to incorporate them all into one glorious and unusual living room, then eclectic styling is most definitely for you! A little of everything you fancy goes a long way and it's your home, after all!
