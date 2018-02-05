A small home with massive functionality

If you've been labouring under the misconception that a micro home can't offer you the functionality and practicality that you need, alongside a hearty dose of comfort, prepare to think again! We've found a terrific home that has been expertly designed by the team of architects involved, to not only make the most of every inch of interior space, but also create a beautiful and cosy aesthetic that doesn't feel at all claustrophobic. We think you'll love the look of the facade, which is the epitome of a contemporary home, but when you see the multifunctional bedroom, you'll truly be sold! Let's take a look.
It might not be the biggest home that you've ever seen, but there's no denying that this pretty little cube design has a lot of inherent charm and sweetness. Modern. intriguing and fantastically striking, thanks to the monochrome finishing touches, you know you want to know more!
Well, this view just makes the home even more unusual! Surrounded by other small but far more traditional buildings, this angular and flat-roofed house stands out for all the right reasons and draws you in to find out what the interior looks like as well.
Before we dive inside, let's just admire the rear view quickly. Complete with a terrific terrace that no doubt offers a very valuable amount of extra space, it has an amazing indoors meets outdoors design in place. A spacious dining area and cosy sitting space have both transformed what could have simply been a patio and, as you'll see, has prevented the interior from feeling too cramped!
Isn't this room incredible? With a decadent and snug double bed placed up on a mezzanine level, there is more than enough room to create a really funky and usable home office. The simple decorating style complements the unfussy and multifunctional ethos here to perfection and using the mezzanine steps as a bookcase too was a stroke of inspiration!
Fantastic! With THE colour of the year on the walls, this kitchen is not only on-trend, it is also perfectly adaptable and functional as well. The dining table can be simply manoeuvred into place and used as an extra countertop, when needed and by choosing simple white cabinets, there is a terrific amount of light flow. Small really can be mightily well planned out and executed!
For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Achieving BIG style in your small home.