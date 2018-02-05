A small home with massive functionality

Fantastic! With THE colour of the year on the walls, this kitchen is not only on-trend, it is also perfectly adaptable and functional as well. The dining table can be simply manoeuvred into place and used as an extra countertop, when needed and by choosing simple white cabinets, there is a terrific amount of light flow. Small really can be mightily well planned out and executed!

For more small home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Achieving BIG style in your small home.