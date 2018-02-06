A very modern family home (with floor plans)

If you've been perpetually searching for your perfect family home, you might like to consider actually commissioning an architect to design your dream abode for you! That way, you'll get everything you want and need, without having to compromise on anything and today, we're going to show you one such property.

Clearly the product of an inspired relationship between architect and client, this home is the very epitome of a spacious family dwelling that hasn't negated on gorgeous style for more practical applications. With a striking exterior terrace and multiple roomy bedrooms in place, this home has accounted for every eventuality, so how about we take a look around and see if it inspires you to build your very own dream family home?