A very modern family home (with floor plans)

If you've been perpetually searching for your perfect family home, you might like to consider actually commissioning an architect to design your dream abode for you! That way, you'll get everything you want and need, without having to compromise on anything and today, we're going to show you one such property.
Clearly the product of an inspired relationship between architect and client, this home is the very epitome of a spacious family dwelling that hasn't negated on gorgeous style for more practical applications. With a striking exterior terrace and multiple roomy bedrooms in place, this home has accounted for every eventuality, so how about we take a look around and see if it inspires you to build your very own dream family home?
We wanted to start with a piquant shot of the rear of this house as it really sets the tone, don't you think? Contemporary yet classic and with the perfect balance of warm and cool elements, there is a really magnetic draw to this home, especially with a gorgeous covered terrace and plunge pool in place. The lighting has really maximised the aesthetic here as well.
Swing around to the front of this home and you see just how phenomenal it is! Boxy and seemingly modular in style, it has a dramatic appearance that neatly treads the line between conceptual and inviting. Again, exterior lighting has been used to utterly incredible effect and has highlighted the most unusual shapes and facets.
Anyone can include an outdoor terrace, but this one is a little more aspirational than most. A built-in fire brings the heat when the weather simply won't and with a roof, every day can be an al fresco dinner day! The use of rugged stone creates a charming contrast against the sleek render of the main house and helps to distinguish between living and socialising spots.
We don't have any images of the interior, unfortunately, but we can still get a superb overview of how the layout works, thanks to the architect's drawings. The open plan design here is what has made it such a terrific family home, as the natural flow between the kitchen, dining space and huge central living room is so conducive to everyone having their own area, but also being able to interact with each other. What we'd give for such a ground floor layout in our homes!
We love the way that the upper floor here has been kept so simple, so as to really make a distinction between social and private spaces. The bedrooms are so terrifically large that they must feel like personal suites and though we can only imagine how they have been decorated, we just know they are both utterly fantastic and chic. We like to think that monochromatic colour schemes are the order of the day, to match the façade.
