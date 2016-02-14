Hot designs for outdoor fires

When it comes to creating an inviting ambiance and welcoming vibe, you can't beat an open fire, but you shouldn't only think about adding one inside your home as there are so many fantastic variations out there! From an outdoor fireplace through to a beautiful interior blaze, we have some great ideas for igniting some new style at your property.
We thought we should bring you the best exterior examples first, as the weather is cold enough to let you take advantage of them, but we've also included a few interior ideas that could have you a glow with inspiration, so let's get cosy!
When it comes to an outdoor fireplace, we don't know if there are many things that are as practical or reasonably priced as a cast concrete block and thanks to concrete being such a fashionable material right now, the visual impact is equal to the usability.
We think Path Architecture have really hit the nail on the head when it comes to a relaxed and sociable vibe and we can easily picture some lovely al fresco dining going on out here, with no fear of anyone being too cold or unable to see each other. What a lovely neutral spot!
First things first, what an amazing house! With a real LA beach house look, could there be anything more suitable than a long, sleek white fire block, accompanied by a super sized set of patio furniture. The perfect solution for evening outdoor socialising, when the weather permits, this warm and inviting patio really adds an extra level of sophistication.
We think this is a great option for any of you that want to keep your garden looking as neat and modern as your home, but without the added hassle of tending to a living garden.
If you are happy accepting that the UK weather isn't always the best and perhaps opting for a covered area in your garden would be beneficial, we don't think there is anything better than a fantastic pergola, such as this one, with a central outdoor fireplace!
The great thing about this example is that it would look amazing in any garden and still offer an audacious level of practicality. We can just imagine fun evenings spent gathered around this blaze, toasting marshmallows and keeping warm long into the wee hours!
Now here is a lovely idea! If you are fortunate enough to have a house that can accommodate it, why not install a wood burner close to an opening door, so you get all the benefits of the outside world, but with the warmth of the indoors? It's an outdoor fireplace, just inside!
Just imagine opening up the wall here, while having a fantastic fire blazing! All of a sudden, the lines between interior and exterior are blurred beyond recognition and your cosy home has become a warm and unending landscape. What a dream!
How's this for the perfect combination of rustic exterior styling, but within the comfort of a home? We think this oven/burner combo is absolutely unbelievable and we would certainly not shy away from having a pizza oven built in our kitchen!
The cobbled stonework makes for an incredible visual impact, with the walls and dining table structure being finished in the same fashion. With all the strong, chunky proportions of something normally built outside, we think this set up is really bringing the outdoors in, not to mention a touch of the Mediterranean too!
If the aesthetics of an outdoor fireplace really appeals to you, but there is either no viable location to install one or you need to concentrate on your interior first, you can combine the two elements by having a fire built in your living room, which resembles an enclosed fire pit.
This super glass fronted fire box not only looks incredible but will be a safe way to inject a decent amount of heat into your most sociable indoor area. Who knows, perhaps if you take the plunge indoors, you will be keen to add a little fire to your garden too!
