Hot designs for outdoor fires

When it comes to creating an inviting ambiance and welcoming vibe, you can't beat an open fire, but you shouldn't only think about adding one inside your home as there are so many fantastic variations out there! From an outdoor fireplace through to a beautiful interior blaze, we have some great ideas for igniting some new style at your property.

We thought we should bring you the best exterior examples first, as the weather is cold enough to let you take advantage of them, but we've also included a few interior ideas that could have you a glow with inspiration, so let's get cosy!