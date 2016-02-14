Your browser is out-of-date.

Hot designs for outdoor fires

DAN SKAN Modern Line, DAN SKAN GmbH DAN SKAN GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories
Loading admin actions …

When it comes to creating an inviting ambiance and welcoming vibe, you can't beat an open fire, but you shouldn't only think about adding one inside your home as there are so many fantastic variations out there! From an outdoor fireplace through to a beautiful interior blaze, we have some great ideas for igniting some new style at your property.

We thought we should bring you the best exterior examples first, as the weather is cold enough to let you take advantage of them, but we've also included a few interior ideas that could have you a glow with inspiration, so let's get cosy!

Natural materials

Laurelhurst Carriage House, PATH Architecture PATH Architecture Modern houses
PATH Architecture

Laurelhurst Carriage House

PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture
PATH Architecture

When it comes to an outdoor fireplace, we don't know if there are many things that are as practical or reasonably priced as a cast concrete block and thanks to concrete being such a fashionable material right now, the visual impact is equal to the usability. 

We think Path Architecture have really hit the nail on the head when it comes to a relaxed and sociable vibe and we can easily picture some lovely al fresco dining going on out here, with no fear of anyone being too cold or unable to see each other. What a lovely neutral spot!

Contemporary chic

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE , McClean Design McClean Design Modern houses
McClean Design

SUNSET STRIP RESIDENCE

McClean Design
McClean Design
McClean Design

First things first, what an amazing house! With a real LA beach house look, could there be anything more suitable than a long, sleek white fire block, accompanied by a super sized set of patio furniture. The perfect solution for evening outdoor socialising, when the weather permits, this warm and inviting patio really adds an extra level of sophistication.

We think this is a great option for any of you that want to keep your garden looking as neat and modern as your home, but without the added hassle of tending to a living garden.

Semi-covered

Hospitality Projects, DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE

DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE
DESIGN OLTRE ORIZZONTE

If you are happy accepting that the UK weather isn't always the best and perhaps opting for a covered area in your garden would be beneficial, we don't think there is anything better than a fantastic pergola, such as this one, with a central outdoor fireplace!

The great thing about this example is that it would look amazing in any garden and still offer an audacious level of practicality. We can just imagine fun evenings spent gathered around this blaze, toasting marshmallows and keeping warm long into the wee hours!

Moving indoors

DAN SKAN Modern Line, DAN SKAN GmbH DAN SKAN GmbH Living roomFireplaces & accessories
DAN SKAN GmbH

DAN SKAN GmbH
DAN SKAN GmbH
DAN SKAN GmbH

Now here is a lovely idea! If you are fortunate enough to have a house that can accommodate it, why not install a wood burner close to an opening door, so you get all the benefits of the outside world, but with the warmth of the indoors? It's an outdoor fireplace, just inside!

Just imagine opening up the wall here, while having a fantastic fire blazing! All of a sudden, the lines between interior and exterior are blurred beyond recognition and your cosy home has become a warm and unending landscape. What a dream!

Rustic styling

Беседка в поселке Ропша, Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко Rustic style kitchen
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко
Студия дизайна интерьера Маши Марченко

How's this for the perfect combination of rustic exterior styling, but within the comfort of a home? We think this oven/burner combo is absolutely unbelievable and we would certainly not shy away from having a pizza oven built in our kitchen!

The cobbled stonework makes for an incredible visual impact, with the walls and dining table structure being finished in the same fashion. With all the strong, chunky proportions of something normally built outside, we think this set up is really bringing the outdoors in, not to mention a touch of the Mediterranean too!

Fire pit feel

Privathaus Schutterwald, Grossmann Architekten Grossmann Architekten Modern living room
Grossmann Architekten

Grossmann Architekten
Grossmann Architekten
Grossmann Architekten

If the aesthetics of an outdoor fireplace really appeals to you, but there is either no viable location to install one or you need to concentrate on your interior first, you can combine the two elements by having a fire built in your living room, which resembles an enclosed fire pit.

This super glass fronted fire box not only looks incredible but will be a safe way to inject a decent amount of heat into your most sociable indoor area. Who knows, perhaps if you take the plunge indoors, you will be keen to add a little fire to your garden too!

For more garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fantastic Fire Pits. We think you'll be really fired up by some of the options!

Are you keen to have an open fire inside or outside your home? Which style was your favourite? Let us know!

