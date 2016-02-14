The Housing Highlight of the Highlands

When it comes to combining heritage materials with a modern design, it's difficult to create a home that feels truly cohesive. More often than not, there will be something just a little jarring about the end design, but not in this case!
A residential property found on Scotland’s east coast, this house was designed by Tim Beecher and has made deceptively easy work of combining an ultra contemporary style with locally sourced materials that add a certain rustic element. You'll see why it's hard to accurately describe just how amazing this house is, despite having such contrasting elements, so let's take a look!
What an amazing cacophony of different materials, textures and tones! It's hard to know what to focus on first, but the chunky stonework, sleek cladding, almost agricultural metal and smooth render are somehow all working totally harmoniously to produce a house that is an undeniably visually spectacular!
Captured perfectly by Chris Humphreys Photography, this wonderful house in the Scottish highlands makes an absolutely astonishing impression and really shows how, with good design, modern and classic elements can come together as one.
What could be better than a rugged, traditional stonework wall being offset with stark agricultural modernity? When it looks like this, not much, but isn't it surprising that it works so well?
We love the sharp contrast between the super smooth, sleek grey metal flashing and the rough edges of the locally quarried stone. There is something so inherently natural about the pairing, with one accentuating all the best qualities of the other and leaving no room for imperfect finishes! Even the guttering doesn't look out of place!
Just when you thought this house couldn't get any more beautiful, you walk inside and discover that the ingenious design team have sought to mirror the exterior detailing on the inside as well. Well why not, when it is so warm, inviting and rustic, it would almost be a shame not to enjoy as much of this natural stonework as possible!
We think this living room is an absolute triumph, as what could be a more well thought out use for chunky stonework than a gorgeous fireplace? The integral log store is a favourite of ours too!
In a bid to leave the interior feeling as large, airy and unenclosed as possible, we think the open plan layout here is a fantastic move and by only punctuating it with the natural block of stonework, the pared back, rustic vibe is maintained.
Is this a modern home, a farmhouse-inspired build or a wonderful combination of both? The relaxed, unpretentious vibe is really beautiful and makes light work of keeping the house friendly and welcoming. An eclectic mix of materials and styles shouldn't work, yet it really does and highlights the best of each individual element!
With such a dramatic decor style in place, with large slabs of stonework taking centre stage, it really can be difficult to know how to decorate the rest of the space, but we think this home has really gotten it right! By opting to complement rather than compete with the more eye-catching elements, the house feels cohesive and considered.
The perfect companions for pale stone and modern touches, we think white walls with lots of natural wood are a foolproof choice and help to continue the warm and organic feel of the house.
We couldn't resist showing you a little close-up of how beautiful the key elements of the interior look together. The pale creamy wall, next to washed wood flooring and almost crumbly looking stonework is a perfectly composed palette of hues and textures and really brings the traditional rural elements of the home to life, all within a juxtaposing modern framework. A truly amazing and inspiring build!
For more rustic project inspiration take a look at this Ideabook: A Rustic Home Becomes A Modern Delight. We just know you'll fall even more in love with stone and wood details!