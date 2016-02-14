The Housing Highlight of the Highlands

When it comes to combining heritage materials with a modern design, it's difficult to create a home that feels truly cohesive. More often than not, there will be something just a little jarring about the end design, but not in this case!

A residential property found on Scotland’s east coast, this house was designed by Tim Beecher and has made deceptively easy work of combining an ultra contemporary style with locally sourced materials that add a certain rustic element. You'll see why it's hard to accurately describe just how amazing this house is, despite having such contrasting elements, so let's take a look!