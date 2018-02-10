Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 Small and Efficient Changes to Give Your Home a Fresh Look!

Die Zimmerbäume – Zimmerpflanzen des Monats Januar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Instilling some beauty into your home doesn’t always have to take up loads of time and cost load of money – well, it does if you’re renovating the entire kitchen or adding a rear extension, for example, but that is not what we want to focus on today.

Instead, we choose to take a look at small and subtle ways to bring style into your home. These tips might seem very covert (and they are), but trust us: you’ll notice! And so will guests who drop by…

1. Clever and creative planters (or ways to display them) can put a fresh spin on houseplants.

Die Zimmerbäume – Zimmerpflanzen des Monats Januar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
2. New soap dispensers, toothbrush holders, rubbish bins, etc. in the same style can give your bathroom that picture-perfect look.

Kleine Wolke Accessoires, Kleine Wolke Textilgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG Kleine Wolke Textilgesellschaft mbH & Co. KG BathroomTextiles & accessories
3. How about treating your kitchen to a new knife block?

Messerblock, klotzaufklotz klotzaufklotz Modern kitchen
4. Show off your uniqueness with new frames for your wall gallery. And no, they don’t all have to be of equal size, style or colour.

Gartenhaus, innen_architekten BALS + WIRTH innen_architekten BALS + WIRTH Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
5. Search around for some exceptional candlesticks and put a new look on that dining table, hallway shelves, etc.

Kerzen, Kerzenständer und Teelichthalter, Stilherz Stilherz Living roomAccessories & decoration
6. A few vintage suitcases stacked in a corner can look anything from ethnic and retro to industrial and romantic.

vintage Koffer, susduett susduett HouseholdStorage
7. Treat your household to some new cutlery to make mealtime exciting (and special) again.

homify Dining roomAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel
8. Those old and cooked-out pots and pans need to go; replace them with some shiny new ones.

Le Creuset 3-ply PLUS, Le Creuset Le Creuset KitchenKitchen utensils
9. Few pieces tie a room together as neatly as a new rug.

homify Living roomAccessories & decoration Textile Black
10. Drop in a new side table or two (in a completely different style than the rest of the room) to change up the entire room.

Beistelltisch, Dekoria GmbH Dekoria GmbH Living roomSide tables & trays Metal Brown
Want to focus on one room instead? Let’s start with these Affordable bathroom makeover ideas.

Which of these small-yet-stylish touches will you be implementing in your home?

