Unforgettable bathtubs to soak away your stress

A nice bathtub can be a real luxury in our lives. Submerged in a bath filled with detoxifying salts and warm foamy water, it can make all the worries of the world disappear, if only for a few moments. Not only relaxing but therapeutic for the soul.
From a design perspective bathtubs can come with a variety of extra features to make your experience even more joyful. In today’s article we will introduce you to seven stunning designs, which will include a hot tub and even a waterfall!
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
WOW! This will probably be your first reaction at the sight of the bath in the image above.
Designed by Thorsten Müller, it fashions simple oval lines with high quality material. Framed by wooden walls on one side, it allows you to gaze at the fantastic sea view from the other. As if this wasn't enough, a waterfall gently flows from the ceiling, guaranteeing an unforgettable bathing experience.
We're sure this bath design will also render you speechless upon first sight. Juma Exclusive have created an organic round design with a gently curving extended spine. While it may be a relaxing bathtub, it's also equipped with an inviting shower on the back.
Placed upon a concrete floor and framed by glass walls, allowing seriously impressive panoramic views, there's not too many places we'd rather bathe!
In the design above, by Aguirre Arquitetura, the bathtub plays a protagonist role. Enclosed in a high ceiling glasshouse, the tub is embedded in stone, creating an ultra-modern design. To spice up the experience, the bathtub also functions as a hot tub. Pebbles and delicate greenery surround the main attraction, enhancing the Zen-like tranquillity of the space.
This next bathtub also boasts fantastic views and a dreamlike atmosphere.
Designed by Wunschhaus Architektur, the bathroom is staged in a striking estate. Perhaps most impressively the tub features a whirlpool function, giving the room the quality of a spa within the home.
Large floor-to-ceiling windows allow sunshine to bounce relentlessly around the room, ensuring the space is light and bright throughout the day.
This bathroom, located in an Austrian penthouse, was designed to be a private wellness area, with simple lines and high quality materials.
The creative minds behind the design, T-Hoch-N Architektur, immersed the bathroom in industrial décor, surrounding it with raw glass and iron. The result is a serene environment, which is the perfect place to unwind from stressful city life.
An important function of the bathroom is to maximise wellness and provide a therapeutic experience.
The oval tub, pictured, sits in front of a dark wood panelled wall, atop a wooden platform, which allows the gleaming white ceramic to come into its own.
The simple décor, with natural materials and plants, creates a tropical ambiance in the room. Unlike the many glass walls we've already seen, this setting features a skylight that allows natural light to put the bathtub in the spotlight, as if we were in any doubt to who the star of this show was!
We leave you with an image of pure bathroom bliss.
This spatial design, by Ceramika Paradyz, creates a bright and warm environment, featured copious amounts of refined stone tiles. The décor is deliberately understated, which highlights the clear and slim lines of the tub.
The white ceramic of the tub masterfully combines with the delicate beige hues of the walls and floor. This colour schemes is also reflected in the accessories to ensure an environment of pure harmony.
The perfect place to soak away the stresses of the day.
If you're thinking of designing your own perfect space, don't miss these: Bathroom Planning: Tips And Trends.