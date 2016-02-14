Unforgettable bathtubs to soak away your stress

A nice bathtub can be a real luxury in our lives. Submerged in a bath filled with detoxifying salts and warm foamy water, it can make all the worries of the world disappear, if only for a few moments. Not only relaxing but therapeutic for the soul.

From a design perspective bathtubs can come with a variety of extra features to make your experience even more joyful. In today’s article we will introduce you to seven stunning designs, which will include a hot tub and even a waterfall!

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!