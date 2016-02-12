A simply fantastic house

We've seen many amazing houses from all over the world on homify, which showcase the best in modern architecture. To find the very best we've travelled to snowy landscapes where there is a brilliant interpretation of the family bungalow, and we've even scaled up to an exclusive mansion close to the Mediterranean sea.
This new project hails from Argentina and is another classic. So, what is it about this home that makes it so special? Well, it's hard not to look past the home's cube form that makes a striking first impression. Things continue to improve inside thanks to a décor that can only be described as having “wow factor”.
Take a look and find out more about this home by scrolling down…
To find this amazing home we must travel all the way to Rosario, a city found in the province of Santa Fe, in central Argentina. This is a city that celebrates both its established traditional architecture as well as the more recent contemporary additions.
This new home by Vismaracorsi Arquitectos will definitely count as one of Rosario's most innovative pieces of architecture. What's not to love about the look of the exterior with its unique shape and unassuming simplicity?
Thanks to an alternative front perspective, we see see another side of the home. The impact of the white render is in full force thanks largely to the beaming sunshine. We love how the focus is always on the main building thanks to the wide paved driveway and uncomplicated landscaping, which helps emphasise the architecture.
Okay, we've made you wait a while but let's now go inside Rosario's newest architectural wonder…
Inside the house the light-filled hallway makes a nice first impression. The use of timber, in both light and darker tones, creates a textured and tactile visual that few can pull off. An indoor garden encased in glass serves up beauty like only nature can.
Not only are the indoor plants beautiful decorative features here but they also bring many hidden benefits to the home and its occupants. Benefits can include improved air quality, natural deodoriser and temperature control.
Inside most homes you would have notice how certain design tricks are used to create visual separation between uses and other areas. In the living room the distinctions have been used with great effect by the experts.
Notice how a combination of the lighting, large floor rug and the placement of furniture, such as sofas, has helped do this here.
Possibly our favourite room found inside is the office space that's located at the rear of the home.
Thanks to its location and a full-height window, there are constant views of the outside world, which will keep those working at their desk inspired and motivated. The incoming sunshine will also no doubt help.
This dining space is the perfect spot for the owners to entertain, enjoying delicious food and celebrating with friends and family. The dining table, thanks to its great design and high-quality, takes centre stage within the room. See how the table is perfectly matched with contemporary dining chairs and cool hanging lights.
To the left is a modern kitchen where the white-on-white scheme, chosen by experts from Vismaracorsi Arquitectos, really pays off. The space boasts well-integrated, state-of-the-art appliances and all the mod cons a keen home chef could possibly require.
The bedroom is a vision of contemporary styling. The layout makes the most of the available space and the furniture is well-balanced and perfect in terms of scale and style.
We love how the large picture window lets in ample natural light which, alongside the white walls and soft furnishings, keeps the room feeling bright and fresh.
This is the main en suite bathroom, one of two bathrooms accommodated within the home. The design follows an undoubted modern style and features the best of everything.
The seamless white cabinets work in perfect partnership with the chosen double size sink unit, while the glossy finish applied to the cabinets gives the room a lift and adds a touch of sparkle. The stone tiles to the right of the image are an interesting addition that break up the flow of white tones, thus making the space more individual.
