A simply fantastic house

We've seen many amazing houses from all over the world on homify, which showcase the best in modern architecture. To find the very best we've travelled to snowy landscapes where there is a brilliant interpretation of the family bungalow, and we've even scaled up to an exclusive mansion close to the Mediterranean sea.

This new project hails from Argentina and is another classic. So, what is it about this home that makes it so special? Well, it's hard not to look past the home's cube form that makes a striking first impression. Things continue to improve inside thanks to a décor that can only be described as having “wow factor”.

Take a look and find out more about this home by scrolling down…