Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​8 budget-friendly ideas for a splendid dining room

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern dining room Blue
Loading admin actions …

You may use it every day for every meal, or simply for elegant dinner parties when old friends and important business associates drop by – we are, of course, talking about the dining room. But regardless of how many times your dining room sees some action, it doesn’t excuse the fact that it needs to flaunt as much practicality and style as the rest of your home.

So, with beauty in mind, let’s take a look at some tried-and-tested ways to add a touch of glamour to your dining space without breaking the bank…

1. An eye-catching lighting fixture that’s as pretty as it is practical.

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park , Grand Design London Ltd Grand Design London Ltd Rustic style dining room
Grand Design London Ltd

Oliphant Street, Queen's Park

Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd
Grand Design London Ltd

2. Décor pieces that speak of your unique style (so what if they were found at a flea market or marked down at a chain store?)

Um apartamento com um toque descontraído de campo em plena cidade., alma portuguesa alma portuguesa Country style dining room
alma portuguesa

alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa
alma portuguesa

3. Plants and flowers in beautiful vases can make all the difference to how you (and others) perceive your dining space.

CB Apartment - Lisbon, MUDA Home Design MUDA Home Design Modern dining room
MUDA Home Design

CB Apartment—Lisbon

MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design
MUDA Home Design

4. A fresh coat of paint (in the perfect colour) will style up your entire room.

ARTILHARIA UM, Lisboa, LAVRADIO DESIGN LAVRADIO DESIGN Modern dining room Blue
LAVRADIO DESIGN

LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN
LAVRADIO DESIGN

5. Don’t underestimate the importance of stylish table decoration like cutlery, plates, place settings, a centrepiece, napkins, etc.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. A stylish picture gallery not only introduces décor into the room, but can also speak of your unique taste and character.

homify Scandinavian style dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Furnishings of a “different” kind, like mixed-and-matched chairs, is one way to make your dining room stand out from the rest.

Sala de Jantar Movelvivo Interiores Dining roomChairs & benches Yellow
Movelvivo Interiores

Sala de Jantar

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

8. Something as simple as dried twigs in a glass vase can be a timeless touch.

Portfolio, Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design Country style dining room
Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design

Portfolio

Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design
Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design
Louise Ives-Wilkinson Design

Let’s see the 10 golden rules of picking out your perfect dining table.

​6 trendy colours for a kitchen wall that wows!
What other budget-friendly ways can we use to give our dining rooms a stunning makeover?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks