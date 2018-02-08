10 ways to adopt the shabby chic look

Finally, a really good floor will add instant oomph to any room in your home, but if you want to bring in a shabby chic element, we don't think many options beat mosaic floor tiles. Of course, natural wood flooring is a staple too, but mosaics have a certain quality that makes them so sweet and they work perfectly with antique furniture.

For more shabby chic inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 shabby chic shelves.