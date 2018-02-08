10 ways to adopt the shabby chic look

Ask any amazing interior designer and they'll tell you that shabby chic aesthetics are most definitely here to stay! Because of this, you might like to know how you can tap into the look, without going the whole hog, at least to start with, so we've pulled together a few brilliant ideas for embracing the aesthetic. All of these ideas will take less than a weekend to put into place but will instantly give any room, from your kitchen through to your bedroom, a whole new look and feel and could even add to the value of your traditional home, if you're thinking of selling. Shall we take a look at some easy to complete ideas? Let's go!
Wherever possible, use natural materials to give your home a shabby chic vibe. We think that these linen chair covers are a particularly pretty touch and can hide away ultra contemporary chairs in a flash.
Bare brick or painted bricks are a fabulous feature wall idea and bring a really rustic and imperfect look into play. Smooth plaster is more synonymous with a contemporary design scheme, but bricks add a softer touch.
If you can combine old and new interior design styles together, the result can be a beautifully shabby chic finish. Think about a modern kitchen with exposed roof beams of hand-finished plaster walls and you'll be on the right track.
If you want to start small, you can gradually bring a shabby chic look into play by choosing small but pretty accessories, such as striped blinds or delicate little heart-shaped hanging ornaments. Lovely!
When it comes to choosing the right colours for a shabby chic room, neutrals are always key but some well thought our pastel hues are a triumph as well! Baby blue is particularly effective and works in any room, even the kitchen, as the cabinet colour!
Don't be fooled by the word shabby, as luxury touches are absolutely a key part of this interior design scheme. In fact, we think something like a fabulous velvet banquette or ottoman would look amazing in a bedroom that needs a shabby chic touch.
It sounds strange, but you can highlight some shabby chic touches by contrasting them with modern and industrial materials such as stainless steel. The baby blue walls and natural wood flooring here looks perfect with stainless steel cabinets.
The whole point of shabby chic styling is to add charm and a gentle nod to the past, so always keep this in mind. A few antique touches will go a long way, so keep your eyes peeled for things like dressmaking dummies and vintage textiles.
If there's one material that you absolutely need to include in your shabby chic plans, it's wood. Left natural or even painted, it creates such a vintage and rustic vibe that it is an integral part of the shabby aesthetic. We think that whitewashed wood is a cut above the rest!
Finally, a really good floor will add instant oomph to any room in your home, but if you want to bring in a shabby chic element, we don't think many options beat mosaic floor tiles. Of course, natural wood flooring is a staple too, but mosaics have a certain quality that makes them so sweet and they work perfectly with antique furniture.
